January 7, 2020 | 10:43am | Up to date January 7, 2020 | 10:44am

President Donald Trump will stump for party-switching Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who left the Democratic get together to affix the GOP in December attributable to his opposition to the Home’s impeachment, with a rally in his New Jersey district later this month.

The Trump marketing campaign introduced that the President can be holding a rally in Wildwood on Jan 28. Wildwood is situated within the state’s 2nd District, which Van Drew represents.

The announcement made no point out of the newly-minted Republican, as a substitute providing an announcement from the marketing campaign’s chief working officer Michael Glassner that learn, “President Trump looks forward to returning to the Garden State to celebrate his message of ‘Promises Made, Promises Kept.’”

Van Drew and Invoice Stepien, adviser to each the Van Drew and Trump reelection campaigns, advised the Press of Atlantic Metropolis on the finish of December that they anticipated the president to go to the district within the close to future.

“He is all in on this. So I would not be surprised if (the president) is in the district sooner rather than later,” Stepien mentioned.

“It’s always an honor to have the President of the United States visit your state,” Van Drew advised the outlet, including he anticipated the go to to be in January or February.

Jeff Van Drew Getty Pictures

Trump endorsed Van Drew in mid-December, when the freshman Democrat defected from his get together attributable to his vehement opposition to the Trump impeachment. He was considered one of solely two Home Democrats who voted in opposition to the articles.

Van Drew’s district went for President Trump within the 2016 election by a margin of four.6 %.

His choice to modify events earned him a Democratic challenger. Amy Kennedy, the spouse of former Rep. Patrick Kennedy (D-RI), launched her marketing campaign to unseat him on Monday.

A spokesperson for Van Drew didn’t instantly reply to The Publish’s request for touch upon if he can be attending or talking on the rally.