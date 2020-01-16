Trump Told PM Modi India, China Don’t Share Border, Claims Book

PM Modi and Mr Trump, who’ve developed a private rapport, met 4 occasions in 2019 (File)

Donald Trump as soon as left Prime Minister Narendra Modi flabbergasted after he advised him that India and China did not share a border, revealing the US President’s “woefully” poor data of geography, based on a brand new guide authored by two Pulitzer Prize-winning American journalists.

The 417-page guide, ”A Very Steady Genius”, written by Philip Rucker and Carol D Leonnig, detailed related vivid incidents from Mr Trump’s tumultuous first three years as President, the Washington Put up reported on Wednesday.

The businessman-turned-politician received the US presidential election in 2016 and assumed the place on January 20, 2017.

The guide claimed throughout one among his conferences with PM Modi, Mr Trump advised him, “It’s not like you’ve got China on your border.”

Nonetheless, the Washington Put up report didn’t point out the yr through which President Trump made this gaffe.

After Mr Trump bungles his India-China geography, the authors, each Put up reporters, claimed that “Modi’s eyes bulged out in surprise” and his “expression gradually shifted, from shock and concern to resignation”.

The 2 reporters had been a part of the group that received a 2018 Pulitzer Prize for its reporting on Trump and Russia.

The guide quoted a Mr Trump aide as saying that PM Modi in all probability “left that meeting and said, ‘This is not a serious man. I cannot count on this man as a partner'”.

“After the meeting”, the aide advised the authors, “the Indians took a step back in their diplomatic relations with the United States.”

India and China have an unresolved border dispute that covers the three,488 km Line of Precise Management (LAC).

PM Modi and Mr Trump, who’ve developed a private rapport, met 4 occasions in 2019, together with their joint look on the historic ”Howdy Modi!” occasion in Houston. They spoke over telephone not less than twice final yr.