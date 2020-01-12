January 12, 2020 | 12:38pm

President Trump and high members of his administration supplied full-throated help on Sunday for the protesters calling out the Iranian authorities over the downing of a Ukrainian passenger jet.

“To the leaders of Iran – DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTERS. Thousands have already been killed or imprisoned by you, and the World is watching. More importantly, the USA is watching,” Trump wrote on Twitter Sunday after posting a number of tweets providing help a day earlier. “Turn your internet back on and let reporters roam free! Stop the killing of your great Iranian people!”

The president later tweeted the message out in Farsi.

Nationwide safety adviser Robert O’Brien mentioned the regime of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei “is having a very bad week.”

“This was a regime that’s reeling from maximum pressure, they’re reeling from their incompetence in this situation and the people of Iran are just fed up with it,” O’Brien mentioned on ABC Information’ “This Week,” referring to the crippling financial sanctions Trump imposed on Tehran.

“The people of Iran are going to hopefully have the ability at some point to elect their own government and to be governed by the leaders they choose,” he continued.

Protection Secretary Mark Esper mentioned the demonstrations over Iran’s downing of the Ukrainian plane that killed the entire 176 folks onboard exhibits Iranians are clamoring for a extra accountable authorities.

“I just think you see a very corrupt regime that the Iranian people are finally standing up and trying to hold them accountable,” Esper mentioned on CBS Information’ “Face the Nation.”

Their remarks come as Iran responded to a different day of demonstrations by deploying riot police who fired tear gasoline to disperse indignant crowds in Tehran and different Iranian cities.

“They are lying that our enemy is America, our enemy is right here,” a bunch of protesters exterior a college in Tehran chanted, Reuters reported.

The protests started throughout Iran on Saturday after the federal government admitted – after days of denials – that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard mistakenly shot down the Ukraine Worldwide Airways airplane minutes after it took off from an airport in Tehran on Wednesday.

The downing got here simply after Iran launched dozens of missiles at Iraqi bases that home American troops in retaliation for the US’ killing of high army commander Qassem Soleimani.