January 7, 2020 | 10:11pm

President Trump mentioned Tuesday evening that “all is well” after Iran launched a missile assault in opposition to two air bases in Iraq that home US troops — a strike that triggered restricted causalities, officers mentioned.

Trump made the assertion on Twitter after the missiles fired by Iran hit the Al-Assad and Irbil air bases, including that he’ll make a full assertion Wednesday morning.

“All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq,” Trump wrote within the tweet.

“Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning,” he added.

The dual assaults within the early hours of Wednesday native time triggered “very few, if any” causalities on the bases, an unnamed US official informed the Related Press.

The official added complete of 15 missiles have been launched within the assault, 10 hitting the Al-Assad base, one hitting the Irbil base and 4 that missed their targets.

Iran’s overseas minister wrote on Twitter that the assault was carried out in self protection after the US killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani — and that the nation doesn’t need struggle with America.

“Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched,” Javad Zarif wrote.

“We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression,” he added.

