January 15, 2020 | 1:47pm

A tongue-in-cheek President Trump on Wednesday urged GOP lawmakers at a ceremony saying his new partial commerce take care of China to go again to Capitol Hill to vote on the “impeachment hoax.”

“So, we have tremendous numbers of people here, and I’m saying, do I introduce them? I think I sort of should. This is a big celebration, [but] some of the congressman may have a vote, it’s on the impeachment hoax,” the president mentioned in remarks on the White Home.

“If you want, you can go out and vote. It’s not going to matter because it’s going very well. I’d rather have you voting than sitting and listening to me introduce you. They have a hoax going on over there, let’s take care of it,” he continued earlier than citing Home Minority Chief Kevin McCarthy, a staunch supporter.

“If any of you want to leave we will not be with Kevin McCarthy, the great Kevin McCarthy. Can I be honest? I’m glad. I like it much better that way,” he mentioned, apparently referring to GOP loyalists, who voted unanimously in opposition to impeachment.

“The House folks, 195-0, and we have three Democrats, and one of them actually left the Democratic party, came over Republican. What a job you’ve done. I want to thank you all. Really tough. I love that. We have incredible people,” he mentioned, referring to New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who defected from the Democrats, and Republican supporters.

The Home was anticipated to vote Wednesday on whether or not to ship the articles to the Senate, a transfer anticipated to move on a party-line vote.

He spoke as he and Chinese language Vice Premier Liu He signed an preliminary commerce deal on Wednesday that can roll again some tariffs and see China enhance purchases of US items and companies, defusing an 18-month battle between the world’s two largest economies.