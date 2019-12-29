December 29, 2019 | three:20pm

President Trump expressed outrage Sunday over a vicious machete assault on Jewish worshipers in upstate New York — vowing to “eradicate the evil scourge of anti-Semitism.

“The anti-Semitic attack in Monsey, New York, on the 7th night of Hanukkah last night is horrific,” Trump tweeted.

“We must all come together to fight, confront, and eradicate the evil scourge of anti-Semitism. Melania and I wish the victims a quick and full recovery.”

5 individuals had been injured when a crazed, knife-wielding attacker stormed a rabbi’s basement synagogue on Saturday night time as a gaggle celebrated Hanukkah. The assault got here after per week of a slew of anti-Semitic assaults on New York Metropolis’s Jewish neighborhood.

Monsey assault suspect Grafton Thomas, 38, is being held on $5 million bail and has been charged with 5 counts of tried homicide.