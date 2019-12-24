December 24, 2019 | 10:14am

President Trump on Tuesday mentioned his administration will “successfully” deal with any “Christmas gift” North Korea has threatened to unleash on the US earlier than the top of the 12 months.

“We will find out what the surprise is, and we will deal with it very successfully,” the president informed reporters at his Florida resort Mar-a-Lago following a Christmas Eve video convention with US troops. “We’ll see what happens.”

Trump then mentioned North Korean President Kim Jung Un may ship him a “nice present.”

“Maybe it’s a present where he sends me a beautiful vase instead of a missile test,” Trump mentioned.

North Korea earlier this month famous denuclearization talks would finish on the first of the 12 months and that it was then as much as the US to determine “what Christmas gift it will get to select.”