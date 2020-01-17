Trump Warns Iran’s Supreme Leader To “Be Very Careful With His Words”

About Iran, Donald Trump tweeted, “Their people are suffering” (File)

Washington:

President Donald Trump on Friday warned Iran’s supreme chief, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, to be “very careful with his words.”

“The so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ of Iran, who has not been so Supreme lately, had some nasty things to say about the United States and Europe,” Trump tweeted of Khamenei’s feedback earlier Friday in Tehran.

In keeping with Trump, Khamenei’s blistering speech, wherein he attacked the “vicious” United States and described Britain, France and Germany as “America’s lackey’s,” was a mistake.

“Their economy is crashing, and their people are suffering. He should be very careful with his words!” Trump tweeted.

