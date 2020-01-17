Trump welcomes National Champions LSU Tigers to White House

President Trump on Friday welcomed the faculty champion LSU Tigers to the White Home to rejoice their historic achievement — and cracked a few impeachment trial jokes alongside the best way.

After summarizing the highlights of LSU’s season — which culminated in a 42—25 rout of Clemson for the nationwide championship — the president invited workforce members and coaches to the Oval Workplace for pictures on the Resolute Desk.

“It’s been there a long time — a lot of presidents, some good, some not so good. You’ve got a good one now, even though they’re trying to impeach the son of a bitch. Can you believe it?” Trump mentioned, because the gamers and coaches laughed.

He then touted having the “greatest economy in the history of the world,” and added that “we took out those terrorists like your football team would’ve taken out those terrorists!”

Earlier, Trump praised the Tigers, calling them a “team of heart and skill and hope and courage and passion and strength and an unbreakable will of confidence” to succeed.

“Your explosive offense pushed every team to the breaking point,” Trump mentioned as he summarized the highlights of the workforce’s season, drawing cheers from the gamers and coaches.

The president additionally commented on particular person gamers.

“He’s gonna be so rich, we’re looking at money,” he mentioned to star lineman Austin Deculus. “This LSU team will be remembered as one of the greatest teams in college history and I just want to say Go Tigers, Go Tigers. Congratulations.”

The gamers then offered him with an LSU jersey with the quantity 45, the variety of Trump’s presidency.

“I thought he was giving me the Heisman Trophy. It’s a jersey,” the president cracked.

Gravel-voiced coach Ed Orgeron thanked the president for the invite.

“What an honor to be here at the White House. We have the best organization in the world. We’re so proud of you,” he mentioned, referring to the gamers and coaches. “One team, one heartbeat. Go Tigers!”

Star quarterback Joe Burrow additionally thanked the commander-in-chief.

“It’s truly an honor to be here. It’s a moment we’ll never forget. Thank you. It’s so awesome to be here,” he mentioned, calling the go to the proper ending to an important season.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow talking on the White Home. AP

Trump additionally joked about Clemson’s hearty appetites when final yr’s champs visited the White Home and had been served quick meals due to the federal government shutdown.

“We served them a lot of food. They ate so much food we didn’t know what the hell to do. They kept eating. And eating,” Trump mentioned.

The Tigers had been anticipated to dine elsewhere.

Earlier, the workforce visited the Nationwide Museum of African American Historical past and Tradition.

Burrow, working again Clyde Edwards-Helaire, broad receiver Justin Jefferson and Orgeron led the best way on a brisk, clear morning in DC.

Trump and first girl Melania Trump had attended the Nationwide Championship sport in particular person and watched LSU roll over Clemson within the victory.

Donald Trump smiles at quarterback Joe Burrow after being offered with a jersey. AP Trump welcoming the members of the LSU Tigers to the White Home. AP Trump motioning in the direction of the Tigers’ Faculty Soccer Nationwide Champions trophy. AFP through Getty Photographs Trump and Offensive Coordinator Steve Ensminger Getty Photographs Huge Receiver Ja’Marr Chase with Donald Trump. Getty Photographs Trump talking throughout the occasion. AP

Each faculty soccer champion has visited the White Home throughout Trump’s presidency.

However the query of whether or not or to not go has became one more political controversy.

The president and NBA stars Stephen Curry and LeBron James went after each other after the Golden State Warriors selected to not go to the White Home due to the president’s criticism of NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick for taking a knee throughout nationwide anthem to protest social injustice.

Only one NBA, WNBA, males’s faculty basketball or girls’s faculty basketball championship workforce has visited the White Home whereas Trump has been in workplace, the 2018-19 Baylor Bears girls’s basketball workforce.

The Philadelphia Eagles had their go to 2017 go to canceled after a handful of gamers mentioned they might not go.

And the ladies’s nationwide soccer workforce, winners of the 2019 World Cup, additionally boycotted.

Later, Trump and the primary girl had been anticipated to go away DC for the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. vacation weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

His impeachment trial begins at 1 p.m. Tuesday within the Senate.