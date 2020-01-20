Trump’s lawyers urge dismissal of “flimsy” impeachment case

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s authorized workforce asserted Monday that he did “absolutely nothing wrong,” urging the Senate to swiftly reject an impeachment case that it referred to as “flimsy” and a “dangerous perversion of the Constitution.” The legal professionals decried the impeachment course of as rigged and insisted that abuse of energy was not a criminal offense.

The temporary from Trump’s legal professionals, filed earlier than arguments anticipated this week within the Senate impeachment trial, provided essentially the most detailed glimpse of the strains of protection they intend to make use of in opposition to Democratic efforts to convict the president and oust him from workplace over his dealings with Ukraine. It’s meant as a counter to a submitting two days in the past from Home Democrats that summarized weeks of testimony from greater than a dozen witnesses in laying out the impeachment case.

The 110-page submitting from the White Home shifted the tone towards a extra authorized response. It nonetheless hinged on Trump’s assertion he did nothing fallacious and didn’t commit a criminal offense — despite the fact that impeachment doesn’t rely upon a cloth violation of legislation however moderately on the extra obscure definition of “other high crimes and misdemeanors” as established within the Structure.

“It is a constitutional travesty,” the legal professionals wrote.

The doc says the 2 articles of impeachment introduced in opposition to the president — abuse of energy and obstruction of Congress — don’t quantity to impeachment offenses. It asserts that the impeachment inquiry, centered on Trump’s request that Ukraine’s president open an investigation into Democratic rival Joe Biden, was by no means about discovering the reality.

“Instead, House Democrats were determined from the outset to find some way — any way — to corrupt the extraordinary power of impeachment for use as a political tool to overturn the result of the 2016 election and to interfere in the 2020 election,” Trump’s authorized workforce wrote. “All of that is a dangerous perversion of the Constitution that the Senate should swiftly and roundly condemn.”

The prosecution workforce of Home managers was anticipated to spend one other day on Capitol Hill making ready for the trial, which might be underneath heavy safety. Earlier than the submitting, Home prosecutors arrived on Capitol Hill to tour the Senate chamber.

The impeachment case accuses Trump of abusing energy by withholding navy support from Ukraine on the identical time that the president was searching for an investigation into Biden, and of obstructing Congress by instructing administration officers to not seem for testimony or present paperwork, defying congressional subpoenas.

In a quick filed Saturday, Home Democrats referred to as Trump’s conduct the “worst nightmare” of the framers of the Structure.

“President Donald J. Trump used his official powers to pressure a foreign government to interfere in a United States election for his personal political gain,” the Home prosecutors wrote, “and then attempted to cover up his scheme by obstructing Congress’s investigation into his misconduct.”

However Trump’s workforce contended Monday that even when Trump have been to have abused his energy in withholding the Ukraine navy help, it might not be impeachable, as a result of it didn’t violate a selected prison statute. And it mentioned that the White Home was inside its authorized proper to protect shut advisers of the president from having to seem earlier than Congress, saying that place has been taken by administrations of each events.

Opening arguments are anticipated inside days following a debate Tuesday over guidelines, together with about whether or not witnesses are to be referred to as within the trial.

Trump signaled his opposition to witnesses, tweeting Monday: “They didn’t want John Bolton and others in the House. They were in too much of a rush. Now they want them all in the Senate. Not supposed to be that way!”

That’s a reference to former nationwide safety adviser John Bolton, who was not subpoenaed by the Home in its impeachment inquiry however has mentioned he’s prepared to testify within the Senate if he’s subpoenaed.

The White Home temporary argues that the articles of impeachment handed by the Home are “structurally deficient” as a result of they cost a number of acts, creating “a menu of options” as doable grounds for conviction.

The Trump workforce claims that the Structure requires that senators agree “on the specific basis for conviction” and that there is no such thing as a method to make sure that the senators agree on which acts are worthy of removing.

As a part of their protection, Trump’s attorneys additionally mounted a broad protection of presidential energy, arguing that the 2 different impeachment trials within the nation’s historical past have been equally faulty.

Administration officers have argued that related imprecision utilized to the perjury case within the impeachment trial of President Invoice Clinton, who was acquitted by the Senate.

The Trump legal professionals accused Democrats of diluting the requirements for impeachment, an argument that echoed the case made Sunday by one in every of Trump’s attorneys, Alan Dershowitz, who contended in speak reveals that impeachable offenses have to be “criminal-like conduct.”

That assertion has been rejected by students, and Rep. Adam Schiff, the Democratic chairman of the Home Intelligence Committee, referred to as it an “absurdist position.”