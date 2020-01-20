January 20, 2020 | 12:56pm

President Trump’s legal professionals will argue that the Senate ought to “swiftly reject” the articles of impeachment and acquit him as a result of he has been the sufferer of a partisan takedown, in accordance with his authorized crew.

Trump’s protection crew submitted a 171-page temporary on the eve of his trial within the Senate describing the Home vote alongside primarily partisan traces as a “brazenly political act” that got here after a “rigged process.”

His legal professionals will inform senators that the “impeachment charade” has been “illegitimate from the start” and didn’t specify any “violation of law,” in accordance with sources on Trump’s authorized crew.

“Despite the slanted and illegitimate process, the House developed a factual record that the president did nothing wrong,” they advised reporters on a background name Monday. “The president told them he wanted no quid-pro-quo, not making any connections between investigations and security aid.”

The Democratic-controlled Home voted to approve two articles of impeachment — for abuse of energy and obstruction of Congress — on Dec. 18, and Home managers delivered the fees to the Senate final week.

They declare Trump held up hundreds of thousands in navy help to Ukraine to drive the nation’s president to announce an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden, a 2020 political rival.

Trump has referred to as the July cellphone name with Volodymyr Zelensky “perfect” and says he paused the help as a result of he was involved about rampant corruption within the nation.