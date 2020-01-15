January 14, 2020 | 9:49pm

President Trump is packing his schedule with rallies and different occasions because the Senate prepares for his impeachment trial — and allies say it’s a calculated blitz akin to the ultimate days of his 2016 marketing campaign.

Trump’s busy roster permits him to dominate the nationwide information cycle, aides inform The Publish, diverting consideration from the looming impeachment trial and even from Democrats who need his job.

“In a lot of ways this reminds me of the final stretch of the 2016 campaign when he did six or seven events in a day and [Hillary Clinton] did maybe one,” mentioned Jason Miller, a former Trump marketing campaign spokesman and transition official.

“He’s superhuman in this regard,” an effusive Miller mentioned. “I couldn’t do it. I’m 30 years younger, and I could barely keep up with him. He just has a different clock than any mere mortal.”

Early Tuesday, reporters and aides went dwelling at 2:30 a.m. when Trump returned to the White Home from the faculty soccer championship sport in Louisiana — the place he stayed an additional hour and a half amongst a supportive crowd that included actor Vince Vaughn.

That very same crew was in for one more lengthy night time Tuesday, with Trump scheduled to return from a Wisconsin marketing campaign rally at midnight.

They usually received’t compensate for sleep Wednesday, when Trump indicators a “phase one” China commerce deal within the morning.

Trump’s frenzied tempo serves partially as counter-programming. His Tuesday rally straight competed with the televised seventh Democratic presidential debate in Iowa.

“The president’s strategy is brilliant,” mentioned Brad Rateike, a former Trump marketing campaign aide who additionally labored within the White Home.

“He won in 2016 because he had a message which resonated with Americans who had long been forgotten, and he had the energy to speak to them, 15,000 at a time, multiple times a day.”

Andy Surabian, director of Trump’s 2016 marketing campaign battle room and a former White Home adviser, mentioned he expects the already-rapid tempo to escalate much more forward of the November election.

“There’s no political figure in the world today with his energy and stamina on the campaign trail and just like it was a big reason he defeated Hillary in 2016, it will be one of the primary reasons he defeats whichever socialist wins the Democrat nomination in November of 2020,” he mentioned.

Whether or not by probability or design, public occasions give Trump the chance to outline the information cycle.

His Wednesday commerce occasion coincides with a Home vote to transmit articles of impeachment to the Senate. And a go to subsequent Tuesday to Davos, Switzerland, will occur on what Senate Majority Chief Mitch McConnell mentioned would be the first day of his impeachment trial.

The frenetic schedule by Trump, 73, has his entourage guzzling espresso.

“The president has boundless energy,” mentioned one weary White Home official.

“President Trump never stops working, so his busy schedule should come as no surprise to anyone,” mentioned White Home Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham.

“As a candidate, he told people he would ‘never stop working for them,’ and he has fulfilled that promise since day one.”