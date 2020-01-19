Trump’s top NSC Russia expert is escorted off the White House grounds 

By Keith Griffith For Dailymail.com

Printed: 01:06 EST, 19 January 2020 | Up to date: 01:33 EST, 19 January 2020

President Donald Trump’s prime Russia professional on the Nationwide Safety Counsel is reportedly on depart pending a safety investigation.

Andrew Peek, the NSC’s senior director for European and Russian affairs, was escorted from the White Home grounds on Friday, two individuals accustomed to the matter informed Bloomberg.

Peek had been within the NSC position for simply two months, after most just lately working as a deputy assistant secretary of state with duty for Iran and Iraq.

He changed Tim Morrison, who left the place after testifying within the Home impeachment inquiry.

Morrison testified that the U.S. Ambassador to the EU, Gordon Sondland, had informed him there was a quid professional quo wherein U.S. support to Ukraine was conditioned on the nation’s authorities opening an investigation into Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Morrison’s predecessor within the position, Fiona Hill, additionally testified as a part of the impeachment inquiry.

Peek had been anticipated to attend the World Financial Discussion board in Davos, Switzerland subsequent week with Trump and different prime aides.

Nevertheless, he’s at the moment on depart pending a security-related investigation, individuals accustomed to the scenario informed Axios.

Peek served as a U.S. Military intelligence officer who labored underneath Basic John Allen in Afghanistan

To this point the NSC and White Home have declined to touch upon Peek’s standing.

Previous to becoming a member of the Trump administration, Peek served as a U.S. Military intelligence officer who labored underneath Basic John Allen in Afghanistan.

He was additionally a nationwide safety adviser to Senator Gordon Smith, an Oregon Republican, and Senator Mike Johanns, a Nebraska Republican.