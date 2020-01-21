Try Botox jabs to ease teeth grinding at night: Dr Martin Scurr answers your health questions 

By Martin Scurr for the Each day Mail

Query: I’ve been clenching my tooth at evening for years and they’re sore after I get up, as are my gums, jaw and head. I additionally endure from ringing in my ears which is driving me loopy. Are these linked?

Reply: Bruxism — nocturnal tooth grinding and jaw clenching — impacts as much as 10 per cent of adults and sometimes can result in discomfort across the jaw, facial ache and headache, in addition to extreme tooth put on.

Danger elements embody nervousness, heavy alcohol consumption, smoking, caffeine and stress. There may be additionally an affiliation with quite a few drugs, together with the antidepressant fluoxetine.

It’s troublesome to disentangle the connection between your bruxism, jaw ache and tinnitus, the ringing in your ears.

Tinnitus definitely might be associated to the muscle tissue that act on the jaw — the trigeminal nerve within the head provides a part of the muscle system for jaw motion and the muscle tissue within the center ear, so it might be that this nerve is irritated by the repetitive jaw clenching and so impacts the center ear.

Treating your jaw clenching could be very prone to resolve your jaw and head ache, and should finish the tinnitus, too.

As a primary line of assault, I like to recommend avoiding alcohol, taking no caffeine after 2pm and (if you’re a smoker) quitting smoking.

You may also purchase mouth guards to guard your tooth. These could not scale back the bruxism, however sufferers usually discover they result in much less morning discomfort.

If none of this helps, you possibly can ask your GP to be referred for cognitive behavioural remedy with biofeedback. This speaking remedy goals to determine and relieve any stress that’s resulting in this inadvertent behaviour.

My view is that, given your lengthy historical past of signs, the best choice could also be Botox-style jabs into the muscle tissue utilized in chewing. This partially paralyses them so the grinding just isn’t so robust.

The impact fades, so jabs should be repeated each six months. Your GP can refer you for this.

For my part…Common health club visits can stave off dementia

As we age, all of us lose muscle — however refusing to deal with this course of, identified medically as sarcopenia, is dangerous information for our well being.

Not solely does it end in frailty, inflicting falls, accidents and issue with all elements of mobility, nevertheless it has been revealed it may additionally result in insulin resistance (although we have no idea how), a precursor to kind 2 diabetes and probably its sinister issues of coronary heart illness and stroke.

Taking on an exercise similar to strolling, desk tennis, dancing or gardening will help stave off dementia says Dr Scurr. (Inventory picture)

Current analysis has additionally proven that sarcopenia is independently related to an elevated threat of cognitive impairment, in different phrases, setting us on the pathway in the direction of dementia.

Understanding that such outcomes are on the horizon for all of us is miserable — however the excellent news is which you could apply the brakes.

The massive, high-powered muscle fibres that waste away in sarcopenia are precisely the tissues that may be rescued and improved by energy coaching.

You probably have relapsed from earlier resolutions to hit the health club, now’s the time to return to them — or sustain with different actions that place stress in your muscle tissue to assist construct and preserve them.

Attempt strolling, desk tennis, dancing, gardening, or no matter weight-bearing exercise floats your boat.