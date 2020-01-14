January 14, 2020 | 2:50pm

A lacking Florida teen with autism made it by means of a TSA checkpoint on the Orlando Worldwide Airport with a stranger’s boarding go — and informed authorities that “she just wanted to fly in an airplane,” in keeping with new stories.

Sade Subbs, 15, who the Apopka Police Division says “suffers from high-functioning autism,” was final seen round 10 p.m. Thursday close to Lake Jackson Circle within the Orange County metropolis earlier than she vanished, in keeping with the Orlando Sentinel.

The subsequent day, a Southwest Airways worker on the airport noticed the teenager wandering round a gate and requested her if she wanted assist, in keeping with the report.

Subbs handed her a drink coupon — and the worker searched the identify on the slip, figuring out that the individual had already boarded an earlier flight, the paper reported.

Authorities had been known as in to help, and an officer “immediately” acknowledged Subbs because the lacking teen, in keeping with a police report obtained by the outlet.

The teenager informed the officer she merely needed to fly on a airplane and “took several buses” from Apopka to get to the airport.

She informed him that she discovered the drink coupon on the ground and used it to go by means of TSA PreCheck — although TSA mentioned she used a sound and present boarding go to sneak previous, in keeping with the report. She’s proven on airport surveillance video going by means of the PreCheck lane round 1:30 p.m.

“Although she presented someone else’s boarding pass, she was screened and the TSA screening procedures did assure she posed no threat to aviation,” the company mentioned in an announcement to ABC Information. “This is an example where the many layers of security worked.”

She was returned to her household Friday in “good health and spirits,” and no foul play was suspected, police mentioned.