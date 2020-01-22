TTC bus struck by bullet in slaying of teenaged boy

This TTC bus didn’t dodge a bullet, however its driver did.

And God is aware of what number of others.

Town didn’t, nonetheless, escape the fact of untamed gunplay on this disturbing taking pictures Monday afternoon at Markham and Ellesmere Rds. Safiullah Khosrawi, simply 15, was struck with a bullet and died.

It’s already unhealthy sufficient. However Toronto Police and the TTC can’t assist however shiver on the considered what number of extra harmless folks may have been struck.

Only one take a look at a bus parked close to the taking pictures and it’s clear why they might really feel this fashion.

The bullet went via one of many public transit car’s home windows at concerning the peak folks may have been seated.

Fortunately there was nobody on it — besides, after all, for the driving force.

“He ducked when he heard the shots,” mentioned a police supply. “He then went into action.”

The driving force was parked in what TTC spokesman Stuart Inexperienced described as “deadheading,” which suggests the bus was out of service and ready for a close-by “swap out” of drivers.

5 minutes earlier or later and who is aware of what number of passengers may have been on that bus.

The driving force noticed the younger man struck and went to assist him. He tried first assist purposes and supplied consolation to the sufferer, who later died in hospital.



Safiullah Khosrawi, 15, was shot and killed Jan. 20, 2020, allegedly by one other 15-year-old.

After police arrived, the bus was deemed to be a part of the crime scene.

The driving force had no thought the bus had been struck, mentioned Inexperienced.

A ricochet slightly left and he may have been hit himself.

