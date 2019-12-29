TTC says toodaloo to timeworn trolleys

Ta-ta trolley!

Toronto kicked its 40-year-old streetcars to the curb on Sunday as town’s transit fee retires the final of the historic automobiles in favour of a more recent model.

The TTC has slowly been phasing out the Canadian Mild Rail Autos and changing them with extra accessible, low-floor streetcars first launched in 2014.

The final of the crimson CLRVs was slated to make its remaining journey alongside Queen St. on Sunday afternoon, carrying 20 contest winners and their friends.

The automobiles first hit Toronto’s streets in 1979, adopted in 1988 by the longer Articulated Mild Rail Autos.



After 40 years the final remaining TTC Canadian Mild Rail Streetcars journey alongside Queen St E. on December 29, 2019. VERONICA HENRI/ TORONTO SUN

Whereas some commuters beloved the streetcars, little doubt embracing their European appeal, motorists are usually not so eager because the automobiles usually clog site visitors on busy downtown streets.

The final of the ALRVs, which had been practically twice so long as their predecessor, was retired in September.

The CLRVs had been the third model of streetcar in use because the TTC was established in 1921.

Beforehand, there had been horse-drawn streetcars working within the metropolis courting again to 1861.

— with recordsdata from The Canadian Press