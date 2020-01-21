“Tukde-Tukde Gang Exists, They Are Running Government”: Shashi Tharoor

“They are running the Government and dividing the nation,” Shashi Tharoor tweeted.

New Delhi:

Taking a dig on the House Ministry’s reported reply to an RTI question that there is no such thing as a data obtainable on the ”tukde-tukde gang”, senior Congress chief Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday stated it does exist and is operating the federal government.

An activist has claimed that the House Ministry has responded to his RTI question saying that there’s “no information concerning tukde-tukde gang”.

Tagging a media report, Mr Tharoor tweeted, “The tukde-tukde gang does exist. They’re operating the Authorities and dividing the nation.”

Requested in regards to the RTI reply at a celebration press convention, senior Congress chief Kapil Sibal stated, “I think the home minister knows more about the tukde-tukde gang than we do… the country knows who is dividing India”.