January 14, 2020 | three:32pm | Up to date January 14, 2020 | three:32pm

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has come to the protection of Sen. Bernie Sanders in his confrontation with fellow Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Gabbard, a Hawaii Democrat, shared a private anecdote a couple of assembly she had with Sanders earlier than declaring her personal 2020 candidacy, saying the Democratic socialist from Vermont was nothing however supportive.

“We had a nice one-on-one conversation and I informed him that I would be running for President,” Gabbard tweeted Monday. “In that meeting, he showed me the greatest respect and encouragement, just as he always has.”

Gabbard has lengthy been an ally and supporter of Sanders, going again to her 2016 endorsement of him over Hillary Clinton within the Democratic main.

On Monday, the Vermont senator confronted a slew of headlines when he denied a CNN report on a December 2018 assembly between himself and Warren during which he allegedly informed the Massachusetts progressive that he didn’t suppose a lady might win the presidency in 2020. Warren mentioned the report was correct.

The Democratic senators met at Warren’s DC dwelling earlier than both publicly introduced their choices to run, and pledged to not go after each other instantly whereas on the marketing campaign path, in accordance with New York Journal.

“That’s not what they wanted 2020 to be about,” the journal’s report learn.

Bernie Sanders (left) campaigning in 2016 with Tulsi Gabbard as he competed with Hillary Clinton within the Democratic main Getty Photos

However CNN reported that Sanders informed Warren that he didn’t consider a lady might win the White Home in 2020.

“It is ludicrous to believe that at the same meeting where Elizabeth Warren told me she was going to run for president, I would tell her that a woman couldn’t win,” Sanders mentioned in an announcement to CNN after the report was publicized.

“It’s sad that, three weeks before the Iowa caucus and a year after that private conversation, staff who weren’t in the room are lying about what happened,” he added.

Warren, nevertheless, remembered the assembly otherwise.

“Among the topics that came up was what would happen if Democrats nominated a female candidate. I thought a woman could win; he disagreed,” Warren wrote in an announcement.