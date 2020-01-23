January 22, 2020 | eight:35pm

Democratic presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard stated Wednesday she filed her $50 million defamation lawsuit towards Hillary Clinton to carry the previous secretary of state “accountable” for her alleged smears.

Clinton, 72, has refused to stroll again feedback she made throughout an Oct. 17 look on a podcast, wherein she referred to Gabbard as a “Russian asset.”

The Hawaii congresswoman, 38, was requested about Clinton’s assertion throughout a city corridor marketing campaign occasion in Charlestown, New Hampshire on Wednesday night.

“I’m a patriot, I love our country,” Gabbard stated, pointing to her service within the Military Nationwide Guard and her tenure in Congress.

“I will not stand quietly by as Hillary Clinton or anyone else tries to smear my character and my loyalty and dedication to serving our country,” she stated, in line with a clip of the occasion from ABC Information.

“I’ve filed a lawsuit against her for that defamation,” Gabbard stated of Clinton. “I hold her accountable.”

A Clinton spokesperson didn’t remark to The Publish on Gabbard’s Manhattan federal lawsuit.