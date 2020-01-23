Tulsi Gabbard sues Hillary Clinton for defamation, seeks $50 million

The Gabbard lawsuit stated Clinton had refused to apologise or retract the feedback, which it described as “devastating to a United States politician’s reputation,” and made them figuring out they have been false.

Democratic presidential contender Tulsi Gabbard sued Hillary Clinton for defamation on Wednesday, looking for not less than $50 million in damages for harming her repute by suggesting final 12 months that one of many occasion’s White Home contenders was a “Russian asset.”

The lawsuit stated Clinton’s feedback had broken the presidential candidacy of Gabbard, a US consultant from Hawaii, and have been motivated by anger over Gabbard’s endorsement in 2016 of Clinton’s Democratic nominating contest rival, Bernie Sanders.

“Clinton got exactly what she wanted by lying about Tulsi – she harmed her political and personal rival’s reputation and ongoing presidential campaign, and started a damaging whisper campaign based on baseless, but vicious, untruths,” stated the lawsuit, filed in federal courtroom in New York.

“That’s ridiculous,” Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill stated of the lawsuit.

Clinton, the Democratic presidential nominee in 2016, had stated on a podcast in October that Russians have been grooming one of many Democratic presidential candidates for a third-party bid, however didn’t identify the candidate.

“She’s the favourite of the Russians, they have a bunch of sites and bots and other ways of supporting her so far, and that’s assuming Jill Stein will give it up, which she might not, because she’s also a Russian asset,” Clinton stated.

Stein was the Inexperienced Celebration candidate within the 2016 presidential election.

After the podcast feedback, Merrill confirmed to Politico that Clinton was referring to Gabbard.

The Gabbard lawsuit stated Clinton had refused to apologise or retract the feedback, which it described as “devastating to a United States politician’s reputation,” and made them figuring out they have been false.

“Rep. Gabbard must defend her good name and hold Clinton responsible. This lawsuit intends to do just that,” Gabbard’s lawyer, Brian Dunne, stated in an announcement.

As a public determine, Gabbard should present that the defendant acted with precise malice to recuperate damages. As well as, US courts have stated “rhetorical hyperbole” related to politics is constitutionally protected speech.

Gabbard has routinely polled within the regulation single digits within the Democratic race to choose a challenger to Republican President Donald Trump in November’s election, however she has stated she is not going to run as a third-party candidate.

After Clinton’s feedback in October, Gabbard stated the previous first girl, US senator and secretary of state was the “embodiment of corruption and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long.”