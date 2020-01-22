January 22, 2020 | 9:17am

Democratic presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard has filed a defamation go well with towards Hillary Clinton for calling her a “Russian asset,” in line with newly filed courtroom papers.

“Tulsi Gabbard is running for President of the United States, a position Clinton has long coveted, but has not been able to attain,” Wednesday’s Manhattan federal lawsuit reads. “In October 2019 — whether out of personal animus, political enmity, or fear of real change within a political party Clinton and her allies have long dominated — Clinton lied about her perceived rival Tulsi Gabbard. She did so publicly, unambiguously, and with obvious malicious intent.”

The previous Secretary of State has refused to stroll again feedback she made throughout an October 17 look on a podcast, by which she referred to the Hawaii congresswoman as a “favorite of the Russians.”

“She’s the favorite of the Russians. They have a bunch of sites and bots and other ways of supporting her so far,” Clinton informed Marketing campaign HQ host and former Obama marketing campaign supervisor David Plouffe.

“And, that’s assuming Jill Stein will give it up, which she might not because she’s also a Russian asset. Yeah, she’s a Russian asset,” added Clinton.

The following day when requested to make clear the remark, Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill doubled down, allegedly telling reporters “If the nesting doll fits.”

“This is not some outlandish claim. This is reality,” Merrill added.

The lawsuit goes on to assert that Clinton demonstrated precise malice — and says the failed Democratic presidential candidate has had it out for Gabbard because the congresswoman endorsed Bernie Sanders for in 2016.

Gabbard is suing for an unspecified financial quantity, citing defamation claims.

“Tulsi is not a Russian asset. No one—Russia or anyone else—controls her or her presidential campaign. Instead, Tulsi is a loyal American servant, declaring her allegiance to the United States of America both as a soldier and as a member of Congress,” learn the courtroom papers.

A Clinton spokesperson didn’t instantly return a request for remark.