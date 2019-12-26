December 26, 2019 | 1:14pm

Democratic presidential hopeful Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) killed two birds with one stone by spreading some Christmas cheer whereas getting her title on the market in New Hampshire on Christmas Day.

The Hawaii consultant went caroling for neighbors in her new dwelling of Manchester, N.H. alongside along with her husband, Abraham Williams, and her dad and mom.

In a video posted to her Twitter account on Thursday, Gabbard might be seen along with her household singing, “Go Tell It on the Mountain” and “O Holy Night” on the lawns of neighbors.

Gabbard’s husband performed guitar for his or her impromptu efficiency whereas her dad and mom sang alongside.

It’s unclear if the congresswoman has any surprises up her sleeve for New Years.

The 2020 contender introduced earlier this month that she had moved to New Hampshire forward of the state’s main, a race that shall be essential to her success within the Democratic race.

She is at present polling at 5.7 % within the state, based on a Actual Clear Politics common.

In October, the Hawaii Democrat introduced that she wouldn’t search reelection for her Home seat as she centered all her power on her presidential marketing campaign.