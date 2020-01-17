January 17, 2020 | 12:21am

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, the Hawaii Democrat, got here ready for an surprising push-up contest after she was challenged to at least one at a New Hampshire city corridor.

Gabbard, a fight veteran who served in Iraq and a member of the Hawaii Military Nationwide Guard, had beforehand shared movies of her exercise routine on social media.

“One of those memorable New Hampshire Primary moments: @TulsiGabbard challenged to a push-up contest at a Manchester Town Hall. She wins,” Jean Mackin, an anchor at Manchester’s WMUR, tweeted.

“Have fun,” she informed the attendee after shaking his hand.

The Hawaii Democrat is polling stronger in New Hampshire than she is in different states and in nationwide polls, however remains to be behind a number of candidates. In line with Actual Clear Politics, Gabbard is averaging three.5 % within the common of polls out of New Hampshire whereas Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., leads the Democratic area with 22.5 % and adopted by former Vice President Joe Biden with 21 % and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., with 16.three %.