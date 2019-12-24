Tunnel Under Rohtang Pass To Be Named After Atal Bihari Vajpayee

“Government has decided to honour the contribution of Atal Bihari Vajpayee”: Defence Ministry (File)

New Delhi:

The federal government will title the strategic tunnel underneath Rohtang Cross after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his beginning anniversary on Wednesday.

The historic choice to assemble a strategic tunnel under the Rohtang Cross was taken on June three, 2000 when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the prime minister.

“Government has decided to honour the contribution of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee by naming the strategic tunnel under Rohtang Pass after him on December 25,” the defence ministry stated.

The Eight.Eight-km-long tunnel is the world’s longest above an altitude of three,000 metres.