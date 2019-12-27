December 27, 2019 | 10:47am

The quilt of Sozcu newspaper on Might 19, 2017 with the title studying in Turkish: “May 19 Press Freedom Special Edition.” AP

ANKARA, Turkey — A Turkish court docket on Friday convicted six journalists and one different worker of an unbiased newspaper of aiding the community of a US-based cleric who’s accused of masterminding the failed coup in 2016, the state-run information company reported.

The seven have been accused of supporting the coup by their work for the newspaper Sozcu, which has been extraordinarily vital of the federal government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. All of them reject the accusations and are anticipated to attraction the verdicts.

The case has intensified issues over a crackdown underneath Erdogan on information protection vital of his administration.

Columnists Emin Colasan and Necati Dogru have been sentenced to 3 years and 6 months in jail, Anadolu Company reported.

The paper’s chief editor Metin Yilmaz and its on-line version’s managing editor, Mustafa Cetin, acquired simply over three years in jail, whereas on-line information editor Yucel Ari, monetary supervisor Yonca Yucelan and journalist Gokmen Ulu have been sentenced to two-year jail phrases.

The court docket in Istanbul acquitted one journalist, Mediha Olgun, of the fees.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. AP

A case towards the paper’s proprietor, Burak Akbay, who resides overseas and being tried in absentia, is to proceed individually, Anadolu reported.

Turkey accuses Gulen of orchestrating the coup and has branded his community a terror group. Gulen, who lives in self-imposed exile in the USA, denies any involvement within the coup try.

Turkey is ranked the very best jailer of journalists on the earth, after China, in keeping with the Committee to Defend Journalists.

The Turkish Journalists Syndicate says a minimum of 108 journalists or media sector staff are at present in jail.