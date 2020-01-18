January 18, 2020 | 2:29pm

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan chided NATO’s European allies Saturday for refusing to wade into the battle in Libya, the place Turkey is giving army help to the troubled nation’s acknowledged authorities in Tripoli.

“Our European friends and allies need to understand that they cannot change the world simply by complaining and expressing concern,” Erdogan wrote in a column in Politico. “International law, democracy and human rights cannot be defended without assuming some responsibility.”

His message got here forward of a Sunday summit in Berlin aimed toward stabilizing Libya, which has been wracked with violence for the reason that ousting and dying of Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.

Erdogan, who has elevated Turkey’s army presence in Libya in latest weeks, sought the help of President Trump in a January 2 cellphone name.