Tv actress Jayashree attempted suicide with an audio clip addressing her best friend Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Reshma

Television actress Jayashree is within the midst of controversy for the previous few months owing to her household issues together with her husband Ishwar. Jayashree was alleging Ishwar of getting affair with one other Television actress and his co-star Mahalakshmi and due to this problem Ishwar was arrested in late November. There have been sequence of interviews from Jayashree and Ishwar explaining their facet of story and the media was overlaying all of the occasions and many individuals had been leaning in direction of Jayashree as they believed that she had fact in her story.

At the moment a surprising information has come that Jayashree has tried suicide after leaving a audio clip to her shut pal Reshma. Reshma is among the Bigg Boss contestants of season three and he or she is understood for her position Puspha in one of many Tamil films. In her audio clip Jayashree thanked Reshma for all her assist and he or she doesn’t need to dwell on this world anymore and therefore committing suicide. She occasion informed Reshma to care for her daughter at any time when potential and thanked her for being the larger sister. Jayashree additionally thanked Reshma for intervening on this problem and attempting laborious to search out an amicable answer to her issues. Jayashree is at current in hospital in ICU in a essential place.



