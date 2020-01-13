TV and film producer Tony Garnet dies aged 83 following a short illness 

By Rod Ardehali For Mailonline

Movie and tv producer Tony Garnett has died following a brief sickness on the age of 83.

The famend producer, from Birmingham, had a profitable 13-year collaboration with Ken Loach, and labored on the basic British dramas Kes and Sally Come House.

His World Productions firm mentioned in a press release: ‘After a brief sickness, Tony Garnett, the legendary TV & Movie Producer and founding father of World Productions, died round noon on January 12.

‘Tony was an awesome man and an inspirational producer who shall be sorely missed by everybody who knew him.’

Mr Garnett, a passionate advocate of working class rights, misplaced each his dad and mom as a younger little one.

His mom died when he was 5 following a backstreet abortion.

His father took his personal life shortly afterwards, leaving Garnett to be raised by family, earlier than finding out at Birmingham grammar faculty after which shifting to London to check at UCL.

Garnett met Loach within the 1960s after beginning out as an actor in a collection of BBC historic performs. However, after years of working for the BBC, he hit out in opposition to the company, arguing it was too London-centric and was tired of ‘poor folks’ besides to ‘smirk at’

Garnett met Loach within the 1960s after beginning out as an actor in a collection of BBC historic performs.

However, after years of working for the BBC, he hit out in opposition to the company, arguing it was too London-centric and was tired of ‘poor folks’ besides to ‘smirk at’.