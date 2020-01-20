TV Character Knows All This Hardship She’s Experiencing Now Will One Day Be Nothing More Than A ‘Previously On’ Clip

HARTFORD, CT—Stressing how essential it was to maintain her worries in perspective, tv character Greta Worthington instructed reporters Monday that amidst all her current hardships, she nonetheless knew every thing she was going by way of would sooner or later be nothing greater than a small a part of a “previously on” clip. “Sure, right now the biggest thing in the world seems like it’s how I’ve spent the past week getting pregnant, losing my best friend to a mysterious illness, filing for divorce, and then accidentally killing my teenage daughter, but soon enough this will just be a brief clip that provides some much-needed dramatic context before a new episode begins,” mentioned Worthington, taking a deep breath in her lounge and reminding herself that regardless of how overwhelmed she at the moment felt by the sight of splattered blood and her baby’s useless physique on the ground, it will most likely barely even register as a blip in a couple of weeks when it was used as merely one among a number of rapid-cut scenes compiled to assist viewers perceive the present’s bigger narrative tapestry. “This is exactly what happened when I had an affair with my son’s soccer coach. First, I couldn’t stop freaking out, but now that we’re a few seasons down the line, the two-second excerpt of me putting a hand on his chest and saying, ‘We shouldn’t be doing this,’ isn’t even the climactic part of the recaps. Frankly, once this whole dealing-with-loss arc runs out, I don’t think they’ll include any mention at all of the many untimely deaths that have befallen my friends and family members.” Worthington added that, in distinction, she was certain the current revelation that she possessed darkish powers and will rework herself right into a cat could be a key a part of any recap for years to return.