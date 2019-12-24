TV Personality And Chef Jagee John Found Dead At Her Home In Kerala

Jagee John’s physique was discovered within the kitchen of her house in Thiruvananthapuram.

Tv persona and superstar chef Jagee John was discovered useless at her house positioned im Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram on Monday night, the police mentioned.

Ms John’s physique was discovered within the kitchen of her house in Kuravankonam space at round four pm by one in every of her associates, who then alerted the police about the identical.

The police mentioned that the reason for dying is but to be established. There are not any seen damage marks on the physique.

“We are investigating the case. An inquest and postmortem will be conducted after which we will be able to get more details,” police mentioned.