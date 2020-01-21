Twelve-year-old Shih-tzu cross Marley has nearly FOUR POUNDS of matted fur shaved off

By Danyal Hussain For Mailonline

Printed: 12:07 EST, 21 January 2020 | Up to date: 12:07 EST, 21 January 2020

A canine discovered soaked in urine and barely in a position to transfer was rushed to the vet, the place he had almost 4 kilos of matted fur minimize off him.

Marley, a 12-year-old Shih-tzu cross, was discovered by a member of the general public close to Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, final Thursday.

He was coated in overgrown matted fur, with a 10 inch lengthy dreadlock rising from his tail.

His overgrown nails have been 4 inches lengthy and the matted fur on his ft had fashioned large ‘flippers’.

Marley the canine was soaked in urine and barely in a position to transfer when he was taken to the vet final Thursday

He was coated in overgrown matted fur, with a 10 inch lengthy dreadlock rising from his tail. The vet eliminated almost 4 kilos of overgrown fur

He was rushed to RSPCA Brent Knoll Animal Centre for pressing care and taken to a vet, who shortly started the tough process of reducing and shaving 4 kilos of matted fur from Marley.

RSPCA Animal Welfare Officer Alison Sparkes, who’s investigating for the animal charity, stated: ‘The matts have been all soaked in urine and all of his ft had large flippers of overgrown fur on them.

‘The entrance ft had twisted overgrown nails which have been 4 inches lengthy and caught up within the matted fur, which the vet stated would have precipitated intense ache.

‘His tail additionally had a dreadlock of fur which was 10 inch lengthy trailing from the top.’

Alison added: ‘We actually need to discover the one that is accountable for permitting Marley to get in such a horrendous situation.

His overgrown nails have been 4 inches lengthy and the matted fur on his ft had fashioned large ‘flippers’

‘It will have taken months for him to get like this, and he would have been in large ache due to his matted fur and overgrown nails.

‘If anybody recognises Marley or is aware of the place he has come from, I might urge them to contact us in confidence on the RSPCA enchantment line on 0300 123 8018.

‘He’s microchipped, so we all know his title, age and that he’s a Shih-tzu cross Yorkshire terrier.

‘However the info isn’t updated so we’re struggling to seek out out extra about who could have lately owned or cared for him,’ she stated.