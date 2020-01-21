Twilight of the Mallrats release date, cast and plot

Cookies assist us ship our Companies. By utilizing our Companies, you conform to our use of cookies. Be taught Extra.

Kevin Smith has been ready years to make this announcement, however women and gents, a Mallrats sequel is lastly on the best way.

On the final day of 2019, the author and director of the ’90s popular culture phenomenon Mallrats took to his Instagram account to share the information that the sequel movie, which has been titled Twilight of the Mallrats, is beginning manufacturing in 2020. “It’s gonna be hard for 2020 to measure up to 2019 — but I’m off to a fun start by writing stuff for Brodie Bruce & Co. to say in the new script I’m calling TWILIGHT OF THE MALLRATS!” Smith wrote as a part of the prolonged caption connected to a picture of him unleashing his inside Star Wars nerd.

This is not the primary time Smith has tried to get a Mallrats follow-up off the bottom. Smith’s first try got here in 2015, when he tried to create a 10-episode sequence after failing to signal a film take care of Common, which distributed the primary movie. Sadly, the Mallrats sequence, entitled MallBrats, additionally fell by. Fortunately for followers, Smith has by no means been one to surrender on a sequel (take a look at Clerks three and Jay and Silent Bob Reboot as good examples of Smith’s resilience), and appears decided to make Twilight of the Mallrats occur.

Although particulars are fairly scarce for now, here is what we all know thus far about Twilight of the Mallrats.