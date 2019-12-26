Twin, 25, dies of brain cancer a week before Christmas after suffering a headache for just two days

By Emily Webber For Mailonline

Revealed: 03:54 EST, 26 December 2019 | Up to date: 04:26 EST, 26 December 2019

A twin misplaced his brother per week earlier than Christmas after a headache turned out to be incurable stage-four mind most cancers.

Ashan Corrick, 25, was identified with mind most cancers at Southmead Hospital, Bristol, on August 17, after struggling a headache for simply two days.

Earlier than then Ashan, from Filton, Bristol, couldn’t recall ever having a lot as a chilly in his life.

Ashan Corrick (left) and brother Aysa, 25, from Filton, Bristol. Ashan died on December 17 – only a week earlier than Christmas

His twin brother, Aysa, revealed on Fb on Wednesday 18 that Ashan had handed away the evening earlier than, and that ‘he left peaceable’.

Aysa wrote: ‘Tonight was the final evening I mentioned good evening to my twin brother… probably the most painful day I’ll ever undergo.

Ashan Corrick suffered a headache for 2 days in August earlier than he was identified with stage-four mind most cancers

‘He fought so arduous for the previous week however sadly he misplaced his battle with most cancers. He left peaceable and in our mom’s arms.

‘Thanks everybody for his or her sort phrases and fixed assist via this. Consider it or not, it has made it a lot simpler for everybody in our household so thanks a lot.

‘I like you all a lot and I do know it will upset so much however one factor Ashan acquired upset about when he had the information he acquired was how a lot this affected individuals and I promised him we’ll have fun and bear in mind the happiness he dropped at our lives.’

Ashan’s household raised greater than £6,000 for experimental therapies however sadly he misplaced his most cancers battle on December 17.

Aysa mentioned that Ashan had made him ‘the proudest brother on the planet’, and now he plans to organise ‘one of many largest events Bristol has ever seen’ in his reminiscence.

His tribute additionally included a message to Ashan: ‘I made you guarantees which have given me the energy and function which I wanted.

‘I like you greater than you may presumably think about brother and I am so pleased you could’t really feel this ache anymore.’

Ashan’s (left) household raised greater than £6,000 for experimental therapies however sadly he misplaced his most cancers battle on December 17. Pictured with twin Aysa (proper)

The publish has led to an outpouring of assist, with 469 feedback from pals and family members who described Ashan as a ‘courageous fighter’ and ‘lovely soul’.

Ashan’s former basketball staff Metropolis Academy Bristol Storm additionally posted a Fb tribute.

They mentioned: ‘Our ideas and prayers are right this moment with the household and pals of former junior Ashan Corrick, who handed lately following the shock discovery of a mind tumour.’

Aysa, revealed on Fb on Wednesday 18 December that Ashan had handed away the evening earlier than and mentioned he was ‘so pleased you may’t really feel this ache anymore’

The membership described him as a ‘hardworking and devoted younger man, and an actual pleasure to work with and know’.

Within the days earlier than he went into hospital in August, Ashan suffered from a headache.

In September he mentioned it had solely been a ‘seven out of 10’ headache, nevertheless it was not going away.

‘I drove myself to Southmead and so they gave me a scan,’ he mentioned on the time. ‘Then once I was within the ready room, a lady got here out and mentioned she had discovered one thing.

‘A darkish mass within the mind was talked about. I needed to keep in in a single day, however I did not assume it was going to be that severe.

‘The following day they operated on me. It was solely 5 minutes earlier than the op that they informed me, nearly in a passing approach, it was cancerous.’

The surgeon eliminated a glioblastoma tumour from his mind, however was not capable of take away the cancerous cells which had been deeply embedded.

Ashan was discharged 4 days after surgical procedure, nevertheless it was solely when he returned to hospital for the outcomes of his biopsy that he acquired his terminal prognosis.

The household had vowed to ‘go away no stone unturned’, with Aysa and older brother Remie participating in a charity boxing match to assist increase funds for therapies.

He was buried on December 19 at Greenbank Masjid mosque in Bristol.