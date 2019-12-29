Twin brothers, 32, are found dead together on an isolated country lane

By Terri-ann Williams For Mailonline

Revealed: 04:25 EST, 29 December 2019 | Up to date: 04:35 EST, 29 December 2019

The our bodies of dual brothers have been present in a distant space near a farm in a suspected double suicide.

Police in Kent closed a lane within the Sevenoaks space after the 32-year-old males had been found in a tree simply earlier than noon yesterday.

The household is believed to have beforehand expressed concern for the pair.

Sources claimed it was a joint suicide and Dibden Lane was closed and a police automotive remained on the scene yesterday.

Dibden Lane (Google avenue view above) was closed and a police automotive remained on the scene yesterday

The pair are thought to have been from the native space and one native resident advised The Solar that the world was effectively out of view of passing vehicles or canine walkers.

‘It is horrific — and simply after Christmas. I really feel desperately sorry for his or her family members.

‘I heard the police vehicles head down there earlier after which the cordons had been in place.

The typical home value within the leafy space is available in at round £640,00zero.

In an announcement Kent Police mentioned: ‘Kent Police was known as at 11.34am on Saturday 28 December 2019 after the our bodies of two males had been found in Dibden Lane, Sevenoaks.

‘Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the deaths are ongoing however they don’t seem to be at the moment being handled as suspicious.

‘The following of kin of each males are conscious and are being stored up to date.’

It’s believed an inquest will probably be carried out within the New 12 months.

When you’ve got been affected by any of the problems raised on this article then you’ll be able to name the Samaritans on 116 123, alternatively you’ll be able to go to the web site at by clicking right here.