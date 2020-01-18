Twin murder: Burnt body of woman tied to cot, other doused with acid found in UP

The lady’s face though burnt is recognizable, police mentioned.Representational picture

In a nerve-racking incident, a lady’s burnt physique, tied to a cot, was recovered from a village in western Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district on Friday (January 18). The lady was most likely shot as three empty cartridges have been additionally retrieved from the positioning of the incident.

The physique was recovered by villagers close to a tubewell on the outskirts of the village yesterday night. The lady is but to be recognized by the police.

“We are collecting DNA samples to ascertain her identity,” senior police officer Laxmi Niwas Mishra instructed HEARALPUBLICIST.

It’s not clear if the girl was additionally sexually assaulted.

The Uttar Pradesh police acknowledged that they may attempt to establish the girl as quickly as potential and make arrests within the case.

In one other comparable incident, the useless physique of a younger lady, with out garments, was discovered close to a forest in japanese Uttar Pradesh Bahraich district.

“The body of the 20-year-old woman was found with out clothes in a forest area in a village in Bahraich. There are burn injuries on her face,” mentioned Ravindra Singh, ASP, Rural, Bahraich Police.

