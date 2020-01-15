Twin Peaks – “St. Vulgar St. “& amp; “Cawfee”

As we speak brings two tracks from Twin Peaks. Since dropping their Lookout Low album final yr, the relentlessly prolific Chicago rockers have shared the beautiful one-off “Our World” and a canopy of Wilco's “Spiders (Kidsmoke).” As we speak's pair of songs, which arrive with enjoyable karaoke-themed lyric movies Twin Peaks affiliate James Swanberg, proceed their mastery of '70 s Stones-style countrified rock' n 'roll.

The band's Cadien Lake James has this to say in regards to the visuals:

The accompanying lyric movies have been a quite final minute thought meant to reply the query “is there any way for a lyric video to not be dumb?” Lyric movies are humorous as a result of they experience this bizarre line the place if it's too easy, say textual content on a display screen, it's boring, but it surely's not meant to be too good – the stakes are supposed to be decrease. Our pal James Swanberg is an unimaginable performer and a scene determine, and it occurred to us it is perhaps humorous to have him attempt to karaoke the songs with out actually figuring out them. He did nice!

So what's Swanberg singing right here? “St. Vulgar St. “is a rowdy barroom howl-along that’s additionally giving me notes of the Pogues and Black Lips. Its gang refrain is destined to be a crowd-pleaser at many Twin Peaks reveals to come back: “And all you wealthy folks / You drink your wine and you tell your jokes / You sermonize but you don't know / What it's like to live below. “The opposite,” Cawfee, “is a simple groove that reveals off the group's guitar prowess and appears to be in regards to the time-honored topic of lovin '' em and leavin '' em.

These tunes are extraordinarily enjoyable and charming, and collectively they’ll add as much as a terrific 7 ″ upon launch subsequent month. Within the meantime, you may hear them under by way of the aforementioned lyric movies.

“Cawfee” b / w / “St. Vulgar St. ”is out 2 / 14. Pre-order it right here.