Twin Stars Of ‘My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding’ Dead At 32 After Apparent Joint Suicide

The dual brothers who starred on TLC‘s actuality TV hit My Massive Fats Gypsy Wedding ceremony are lifeless after an obvious joint suicide.

Thirty-two-year-old siblings Invoice and Joe Smith have been reportedly founding hanging aspect by aspect in a tree within the English city of Sevenoaks this weekend, in keeping with native regulation enforcement experiences. The close-knit brothers and former actuality TV stars have been a part of a novel household of conventional Irish vacationers, and had lived within the space.

Associated: Bollywood Star Discovered Useless By Suicide Amid Household Separation

The information was first confirmed publicly on Fb by Movie star Massive Brother winner Paddy Doherty, who known as it a “terrible, terrible tragedy” and wrote partially (beneath):

“[Rest In Peace] please pray for these two dear souls. God rest them in peace … I’m very sorry for their troubles from the bottom of my heart. May God look after them, may God have mercy on them, they are two angels, harmless, they were unbelievable.”

So, so unhappy.

“My heart is breaking,” wrote one mourner on Doherty’s web page concerning the information, commenting on the tragedy on the social media web site. “They were very nice fellas and loved there [sic] granny so much. prayers for all friends and family at this time and the hole [sic] traveler community on the loss of the twins.”

Associated: Zac Efron Reportedly Hospitalized After ‘Life Or Death’ Medical Emergency

One other added:

“Sending you so much love [and] hugs to get through the rest of your lives remembering these 2 beautiful young men”

And a 3rd shared a private contact, too, writing:

“I worked with Billy. He was a lovely guy with a heart of gold. God rest his soul.”

Simply terrible.

Invoice and Joe have been stars of the third season of the present, which first ran again in 2015 on TLC. They have been working as gardeners on the time and have been a part of a standard Irish traveler household, displaying off their tradition and way of life to the cameras. They have been successful with viewers pretty much as good trying, youthful males with good comedic timing and humor — they usually made for good TV.

Associated: Comic Chris Cotton Discovered Useless At 32

Authorities will now proceed to analyze the deaths, however at this level they apparently haven’t any indication to suspect foul play. In keeping with TMZ, they’re reportedly “confident” in treating each males’s deaths as suicides.

Such a tragic, horrible ending. Our ideas and prayers are with Invoice and Joe’s tight-knit household, shut mates, and different family members.

RIP…