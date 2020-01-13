Twins Eve and Jess clash over a boy in tonight’s Love Island sneak peak

We could solely be at some point into this collection, however already issues look set to kick off judging by our first have a look at tonight’s Love Island.

Newcomers Jess and Eve look to set to shake up the villa after their arrival in final night time’s episode, and judging by the grin on Callum’s face, Shaughna feels she has rather a lot to fret about.

Contained in the Love Island villa

“I’m trying to put on a stiff upper lip, but I’m s**tting myself,” she later confessed to the seashore cam, after joking she was going to “kick off”.

After a very saucy problem, the place favoured intercourse positions and previous conquests are uncovered, the twins are left having to decide on who they wished to couple up with – resulting in a clumsy second once they realise they’re each chasing the identical man.

“Oh God, now I feel bad,” Eve mentioned. “Oh my God, why are you getting mad at me? Honestly, Jess, sometimes you baffle me.”

The heated dialogue comes after the twins advised HEARALPUBLICIST that they’ve by no means argued over a boy.

“We do have the same taste in men,” Jess defined. “We’ve by no means argued over being with a man, we’ve not tried to battle over guys, we’ve got respect for one another, the final word lady code.

“We both mutually agree if we see a guy we like, he looks really attractive. I don’t know how it works but it just seems to work. It just happens that one of us goes for them.”

Appears as if that’s about to alter…

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2