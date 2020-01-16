Twitch Releases Statement On Banning Impact Wrestling Over RVD Segment

Influence Wrestling didn’t assume issues by means of once they put RVD’s little intercourse celebration on Twitch.

The favored social media streaming website has a really strict rule in opposition to pornographic materials they usually deemed RVD’s escapades too scorching for Twitch.

Twitch provided a remark to Submit Wrestling on the matter. Their remark is that they don’t touch upon banning accounts.

“We don’t comment on individual bans, but I’d note that sexual content is not allowed on Twitch.”

Influence Wrestling appear to be seeing the humor on this scenario. They introduced that their weekly Behind The Lights Twitch present received’t be going down this week for… pretty apparent causes.