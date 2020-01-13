Twitter anger over lack of diversity in 2020 Oscar nominations

BEST PICTURE

The Irishman

Ford vs Ferrari

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Girls

Marriage Story

1917

As soon as Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Parasite

BEST ACTRESS

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Girls

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renée Zellweger – Judy

BEST ACTOR

Antonio Banderas – Ache and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio – As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh – Little Girls

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Tom Hanks – A Lovely Day within the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – As soon as Upon a Time … in Hollywood

BEST DIRECTOR

Bong Joon Ho – Parasite

Sam Mendes – 1917

Todd Phillips – Joker

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino – As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Girls

As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood

The Irishman

BEST SOUND MIXING

1917

Advert Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood

BEST SOUND EDITING

Ford V Ferrari – Donald Sylvester

Joker – Alan Robert Murray

1917 – Oliver Tarrney and Rachel Tate

One Upon as Time in Hollywood – Wylie Stateman

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker – Matthew Wooden and David Acord

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Joker

Little Girls

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

I Cannot Let You Throw Your self Away – Toy Story four

I am Gonna Love me Once more – Rocketman

I am Standing With You – Breakthrough

Into the Unknown – Frozen II

Stand Up – Harriet

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Find out how to Practice Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Misplaced My Physique

Klaus

Lacking Hyperlink

Toy Story four