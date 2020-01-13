News

Twitter anger over lack of diversity in 2020 Oscar nominations

January 13, 2020
BEST PICTURE 

The Irishman

Ford vs Ferrari

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Girls

Marriage Story

1917

As soon as Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Parasite

BEST ACTRESS 

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Girls

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renée Zellweger – Judy

BEST ACTOR 

Antonio Banderas – Ache and Glory 

Leonardo DiCaprio – As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes  

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS 

Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh – Little Girls

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Tom Hanks – A Lovely Day within the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – As soon as Upon a Time … in Hollywood

BEST DIRECTOR  

Bong Joon Ho – Parasite

Sam Mendes – 1917

Todd Phillips – Joker

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino – As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood 

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Girls

As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood

The Irishman   

BEST SOUND MIXING 

1917

Advert Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood

BEST SOUND EDITING

Ford V Ferrari – Donald Sylvester

Joker – Alan Robert Murray

1917 – Oliver Tarrney and Rachel Tate

One Upon as Time in Hollywood – Wylie Stateman

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker – Matthew Wooden and David Acord

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE 

Joker

Little Girls

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

BEST ORIGINAL SONG 

I Cannot Let You Throw Your self Away – Toy Story four

I am Gonna Love me Once more – Rocketman

I am Standing With You – Breakthrough

Into the Unknown – Frozen II

Stand Up – Harriet

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE 

Find out how to Practice Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Misplaced My Physique

Klaus

Lacking Hyperlink

Toy Story four  

BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM 

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable Sister

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

Brotherhood

Nefta Soccer Membership

The Neighbor’s Window

Saria

A Sister

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

American Manufacturing unit

The Cave

The Fringe of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland   

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT 

Within the Absence

Studying to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Woman)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Stroll Run Cha-Cha    

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS 

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker  

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY 

1917 – Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Knives Out – Rian Johnson

Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach

As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

Parasite – Bong Joon Ho & Jin Gained Han 

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY 

The Irishman – Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi

Joker – Todd Phillips & Scott Silver

Little Girls – Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE 

Corpus Christi (Poland)

Honeyland (North Macedonia)

Les Miserables (France)

Ache and Glory (Spain)

Parasite (South Korea)     

BEST  PRODUCTION DESIGN

1917

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Parasite          

BEST FILM  EDITING 

Ford v Ferrari – Andrew Buckland & Michael McCusker

The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker

Jojo Rabbit – Tom Eagles

Joker – Jeff Groth

Parasite – Jinmo Yang  

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY  

1917 – Roger Deakins

The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto

Joker – Lawrence Sher

The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke

As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood – Robert Richardson          

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING 

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

1917

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil  

