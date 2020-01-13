Twitter anger over lack of diversity in 2020 Oscar nominations

BEST PICTURE
The Irishman
Ford vs Ferrari
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Girls
Marriage Story
1917
As soon as Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Parasite
BEST ACTRESS
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Girls
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renée Zellweger – Judy
BEST ACTOR
Antonio Banderas – Ache and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio – As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little Girls
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Tom Hanks – A Lovely Day within the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – As soon as Upon a Time … in Hollywood
BEST DIRECTOR
Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
Sam Mendes – 1917
Todd Phillips – Joker
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino – As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Girls
As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood
The Irishman
BEST SOUND MIXING
1917
Advert Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood
BEST SOUND EDITING
Ford V Ferrari – Donald Sylvester
Joker – Alan Robert Murray
1917 – Oliver Tarrney and Rachel Tate
One Upon as Time in Hollywood – Wylie Stateman
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker – Matthew Wooden and David Acord
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Joker
Little Girls
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
I Cannot Let You Throw Your self Away – Toy Story four
I am Gonna Love me Once more – Rocketman
I am Standing With You – Breakthrough
Into the Unknown – Frozen II
Stand Up – Harriet
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Find out how to Practice Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Misplaced My Physique
Klaus
Lacking Hyperlink
Toy Story four
BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable Sister
BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
Brotherhood
Nefta Soccer Membership
The Neighbor’s Window
Saria
A Sister
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
American Manufacturing unit
The Cave
The Fringe of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT
Within the Absence
Studying to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Woman)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Stroll Run Cha-Cha
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
1917 – Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Knives Out – Rian Johnson
Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach
As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Bong Joon Ho & Jin Gained Han
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
The Irishman – Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi
Joker – Todd Phillips & Scott Silver
Little Girls – Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE
Corpus Christi (Poland)
Honeyland (North Macedonia)
Les Miserables (France)
Ache and Glory (Spain)
Parasite (South Korea)
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite
BEST FILM EDITING
Ford v Ferrari – Andrew Buckland & Michael McCusker
The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker
Jojo Rabbit – Tom Eagles
Joker – Jeff Groth
Parasite – Jinmo Yang
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
1917 – Roger Deakins
The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto
Joker – Lawrence Sher
The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke
As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood – Robert Richardson
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
1917
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Add Comment