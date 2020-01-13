Twitter Blasts White House For Posting Misleading Snow Photo: ‘It’s 54 Degrees Right Now’!

The White Home was hit by a storm of ridicule on Sunday when it celebrated the “first snow of the year” in Washington DC — all whereas bemused locals confirmed it didn’t snow in any respect and was, in reality, unseasonably heat that day.

The unique tweet confirmed a picturesque view (beneath) of the historic residence, full with the caption:

“First snow of the year!”

First snow of the 12 months! ❄️ pic.twitter.com/kgSLQX6QxK — The White Home (@WhiteHouse) January 13, 2020

The festive photograph left social media confused, because it was not snowing in DC on Sunday. Truly, the native temperature hit a balmy 70 with a low of 49, in keeping with the Nationwide Climate Service.

Associated: Trump Scolds Meghan Markle & Prince Harry For Leaving The Queen

Because it seems, the photograph was apparently taken a number of days prior. The identical pic was uploaded to the White Home Flickr account, which confirmed it was really taken on January 7, fairly than Sunday because the tweet erroneously steered.

It might have merely been a innocent case of poor timing, however social media was unforgiving to the administration that’s been identified to hawk out misinformation on the reg. In a flurry of backlash, followers left feedback like:

“What you’re actually seeing is the ashes of the Constitution.” “What??? The daytime high in DC today was 68F. I was wearing shorts this afternoon. When you sent out this tweet, it was still 20 degrees too warm for snow.” “Huh? It’s 54 degrees right now in DC.” “It’s 54 degrees. Is there anything you don’t lie about?” “Really???? Do you people have to lie about everything???” “I don’t get it. Why does this administration feel the necessity to lie about even the smallest things? Why doctor a photo and say it’s snowing when we all know it isn’t. Do they really think we can’t check? This is getting so tiresome.”

Different Twitics replied with clearly pretend images — one being a picture of the winter planet Hoth from Star Wars — claiming it was the primary day of snow.

Associated: Trump Reacts To His Impeachment

Much more responders introduced up Donald Trump’s weird hurricane map that went viral final 12 months. For many who forgot, POTUS tried to argue Alabama can be hit by Hurricane Dorian in September 2019 by holding up a map that includes what seemed to be a Sharpie-drawn circle that falsely prolonged the hurricane’s projected path.

Trump additionally pretend information’d the climate when he falsely claimed that had stopped whereas he gave his speech at his 2017 inauguration and began once more as soon as he completed.

What do U consider the snow photograph, Perezcious readers? Innocent mistake or extra climate manipulation from the Trump administration?