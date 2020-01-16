Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s outlandish lifestyle: One meal daily, ice baths

Jack Dorsey created a storm over social media final yr with revealing a punishing well being routine that helps him “stay sharper”.Reuters

Not solely the CEO and founding father of Twitter is known for not taking any wage but additionally for his eccentric meals habits. Jack Dorsey has now revealed that he eats seven meals in every week, simply dinner.

In a YouTube interview with Wired on Wednesday, Dorsey who follows Vipassana meditation and intermittent fasting, added to his lengthy checklist of bizarre way of life that features ice bathtub, virtually day by day.

Dorsey has beforehand charted out his meals chart for dinner that features fish, rooster or steak, and “a lot of greens.”

“Then, I have mixed berries as a dessert, maybe some dark chocolate,” he stated in March.

Dorsey stated he goals to meditate for 2 hours day by day. He, nonetheless, clarified: “I definitely do not do a sauna and ice bath every day.”

Dorsey’s punishing well being routine

Jack Dorsey created a storm over social media final yr with revealing a punishing well being routine that helps him “stay sharper”.

“During the day, I feel so much more focused. You have this very focused point of mind… I can go to bed and actually knock out in 10 minutes, if not sooner than that,” Dorsey stated.

Dorsey walks to workplace and takes “lots of vitamin C” every single day.

In accordance with Dorsey, ice-cold bathtub within the morning “unlocks” his thoughts and he can tackle any problem whereas a 15-minute “sauna” within the night, adopted by one other three-minute ice-bath, relaxes him.

Dorsey additionally earns by shares and shares. Dorsey, who can be the CEO and founding father of Sq., takes $2.75 from it. As of January 2019, his web value is $5.5 billion.