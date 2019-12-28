Twitter erupts as Rebekah and Jamie Vardy announce baby’s birth … after THAT Coleen Rooney WAG war

Rebekah and Jamie Vardy introduced that they had welcomed their third youngster, a child woman, collectively on Saturday.

And it did not take lengthy for followers to react to the information on Twitter by lightheartedly referencing the brand new mom’s so referred to as WAG struggle with Coleen Rooney.

In October Rebekah was accused of leaking tales to The Solar, which she fiercely denied, with Coleen signing off her explosive Instagram publish: ‘It is……… Rebekah Vardy’s account.’

It is a woman! Rebekah Vardy, 37, has given start to her fifth youngster along with her husband Jamie, 32, with many individuals congratulating the couple as they reference her latest spat with Coleen Rooney

After saying their daughter had been born, many individuals congratulated the Vardy household and likewise made jokes referencing Coleen’s accusations.

Some individuals jokingly recommended that Jamie and Rebekah might name the brand new arrival Coleen, whereas others stated the WAG may very well be a godmother.

And dozens – together with the Match Of The Day Twitter account – quoted Coleen’s now notorious line of ‘it is …. Rebekah Vardy’s account’, adjusting it to ‘it is ….. child Vardy’.

Others stated ‘what’s she referred to as her … Coleen?’ whereas one other Twitter consumer added ‘have Coleen and Wayne visited but?’

Accusations: Coleen Rooney accused Rebekah of leaking tales to The Solar again in October and signed off her explosive Instagram publish: ‘It is……… Rebekah Vardy’s account’

Beautiful information: Jamie shared a similar candy message to his Instagram Tales to verify his little woman’s arrival, which his spouse later reposted

Another person referenced the WAG struggle, writing: ‘I am certain we’ll see some footage quickly on… Rebekah Vardy’s account’.

Whereas a couple of soccer followers have been left pissed off that Jamie’s absence from the soccer pitch would imply their Fantasy Premier League video games can be effected.

One particular person wrote: ‘How Jamie Vardy has prioritised the start of his third youngster over incomes me FPL factors after I gave him the armband, I do not know.’

And one other added: ‘Vardy’s spouse simply gave start, so he is been excused to be together with his household, in different phrases #fpl managers who personal and captained Vardy are f****d’.

Jokers: Dozens of individuals, together with the Match of The Day Twitter account, shared the household’s blissful information by referencing Coleen’s accusations and line of ‘it is …. Rebekah Vardy’s account’

Two months in the past Rebekah was explosively accused by Coleen of leaking tales about her, resulting in the WAG struggle that captivated the nation.

On the time, it was revealed by sources near Rebekah that main legislation agency Kingsley Napley despatched Coleen a letter on her behalf demanding she present them with the proof she has towards Becky so she might full her investigation.

Rebekah referred to as in a forensic workforce to analyse her Instagram account and determine the mole who offered the tales to The Solar.

What’s her title? Others joked that Rebekah and Jamie might name their daughter Coleen

Coleen was given the nickname ‘Wagatha Christie’ when it was revealed she had been leaking pretend tales on her non-public Instagram to see who was passing the knowledge to the press.

She wrote on October 9: ‘For a couple of years now somebody who I trusted to observe me on my private Instagram account has been persistently informing The Solar newspaper of my non-public posts and tales.

‘There was a lot data given to them about me, my associates and my household – all with out my permission or data.

‘After a very long time of attempting to determine who it may very well be, for varied causes, I had a suspicion. To attempt to show this, I got here up with an thought, I blocked everybody from viewing Instagram besides ONE account.

Oh no: Some soccer followers have been additionally left pissed off that Jamie’s absence from the soccer pitch would imply their Fantasy Premier League video games can be effected

‘It has been robust maintaining it to myself and never making any remark in any respect, particularly when the tales have been leaked, nevertheless I needed to. Now I do know for sure which account/particular person it is come from.

‘I’ve saved and screenshotted all the unique tales which clearly present only one particular person has considered them. It is……… Rebekah Vardy’s account.’

She signed out with the message: ‘This has been a burden in my life for a couple of years now and eventually I’ve bought to the underside of it……’

Rebekah and Jamie introduced the arrival of their daughter on Saturday, quickly after his supervisor Brendan Rodgers confirmed that he would not be on the pitch towards West Ham.

The assertion: Coleen made these claims on Instagram on October 9 after discovering she had been betrayed by somebody near her and he or she concluded that it was Rebekah’s account

‘I do not want the cash’: Rebekah denied all accusations towards her minutes after the publish and stated she had nothing to achieve and had no monetary motivation

The boss confirmed that Jamie has remained at residence together with his spouse to welcome their new arrival in his pre-match interview.

Brendan stated: ‘Jamie Vardy’s spouse had a toddler at this time, so he’s along with her and congratulations to them.’

The footballer, 32, took to Twitter and Instagram and gushed that he’s ‘completely in love’ with the brand new arrival.

New arrival: Rebekah and Jamie have already got Finley, two, and Sofia, 4, collectively, with Rebekah already having Megan, 14, and Taylor, 9, from earlier relationships. Jamie additionally has a daughter, Ella, 9, from his previous relationship with Emma Daggett

In a publish which his spouse additionally shared, Jamie wrote: ‘Over the moon to let you realize our stunning little woman has arrived Becky and child are each doing properly and we’re all completely in love with the latest member of our workforce.’

Sky Sports activities presenter Jeff Stelling additionally confirmed the information to viewers, saying: ‘And good cause that Jamie Vardy not being there, his spouse Rebekah has simply given start to a different child. It was a boy… or a lady, we’re not fairly certain on that.’

Rebekah and Jamie have already got Finley, two, and Sofia, 4, collectively, with Rebekah already having Megan, 14, and Taylor, 9, from earlier relationships.

Jamie additionally has a daughter, Ella, 9 from his previous relationship with Emma Daggett.

Completely satisfied household: Awaiting her child’s arrival, Rebekah took to Instagram on Christmas Eve (Tuesday) to share a festive snap along with her household

In August Becky and Jamie introduced that they have been anticipating their fifth youngster as they took to Instagram to share a playful publish with their brood.

The excited couple shared a candy black and white snap of the WAG with their two kids Sofia and Finley in addition to Rebekah’s son Taylor from a earlier relationship.

Every of the kids held up a board which had a message on it, Taylor’s stated: ‘They cannot be severe??’, Sofia’s learn: ‘The journey continues…’ whereas Finley’s joked: ‘I am so cute, mummy and daddy wished one other!’

Rebekah stood within the background as she held an indication which cheekily stated: ‘Oh no…!’ whereas a further message on the desk had the unborn child’s scan on it, it learn: ‘Coming quickly…’ adopted by a female and male signal in addition to a coronary heart image.

Confirmed: In August Rebekah and her husband Jamie, took to Instagram to verify that they have been anticipating their third youngster collectively, her fifth total

The WAG captioned the candy household image on Instagram: ‘When four grow to be 5….. so excited and so blissful. Love my household greater than something. Love you JV…. Thanks for all of the great messages [heart emojis] xxxxx #baby5.’

Whereas Jamie additionally shared the identical image as he added: ‘[Heart emojis] Past blissful [smiley face emoji] love you Mrs V @beckyvardy xxxx #comingsoon.’

The footballer additionally determined to share a really crude comment in regards to the child’s conception as he led the feedback beneath Rebekah’s publish.

He cheekily quipped: ‘Ps… guess that pull out technique did not work too properly eh… [crying laughing face emojis] xxxxx.’

Though he additionally sweetly added: ‘You’re unbelievable [heart emoji] love you all a lot xxxxx.’

The announcement got here after it was reported a day earlier that the couple have been anticipating one other youngster collectively, Rebekah’s fifth child in whole.

Household unit: She can be mum to kids Megan, 14, and Taylor, 9, from earlier relationships, whereas Jamie can be a father to Ella, six, together with his ex Emma Daggett

A supply instructed The Solar: ‘Becky and Jamie are over the moon that she is pregnant once more. They cannot wait to welcome one other member of the household.

‘They have sufficient youngsters for a five-a-side workforce now, and to be sincere they’d in all probability be fairly good.’

Jamie and Rebekah first set eyes on one another whereas she was working as a nightclub promoter when she was employed to organise his birthday celebrations in 2014.

Quickly after getting collectively the couple welcomed their first youngster collectively, a daughter named Sofia, now 5, in 2014.

Rebekah and Jamie married in 2016 in a glamorous ceremony at Peckforton Fort in Cheshire, in entrance of a crowd of well-known well-known together with Louis Tomlinson and Kasabian star Sergio Pizzorno.

Tying the knot: Rebekah and Jamie married in Might 2016 at Peckforton Fort in Cheshire, weeks after the footballer noticed his membership Leicester Metropolis topped Premier League champions

Two months after their nuptials the couple introduced that they have been anticipating their second child, a boy named Finley, now two, who was born in January 2017.

Rebekah appeared to have modified Jamie’s thoughts concerning one other child, as in January final 12 months she instructed Nearer journal he’d put his foot down on having one other youngster.

She instructed the publication on the time ‘I used to be with Ferne [McCann] and her little woman Sunday, who’s simply so candy! I discussed [having another child] to Jamie.

‘[Jamie] was like, “No, absolutely not! No more!” We have now a nanny to assist us out throughout the week, however on the weekends it is simply us.’

Not too long ago discussing their relationship with Fabulous Journal, she stated: ‘It took some time for me to belief him and I feel the connection we’ve got now could be the one relationship I’ve ever felt steady in.

‘I like and belief him. My husband ain’t like the remainder of them. He is so not. He is so supportive of all the things I do, all the things I say and all the things I stand for. He is aware of the battles I’ve endured and the place I’ve come from to the place I’m now.’