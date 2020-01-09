Twitter is absolutely roasting the new Avatar 2 concept art

It is robust to win over probably the most brutal critic of all: Twitter.
Seemingly moments after the official account for Avatar and its upcoming sequels posted some (wonderful) idea artwork for Avatar 2, the Twitterverse kicked into excessive smack-talking mode. We’ll get into the specifics shortly, however first, let’s talk about the idea artwork itself, which actually is a few gorgeous work.
The put up promised that the in subsequent chapter of the Avatar saga, “you won’t just return to Pandora — you’ll explore new parts of the world,” and the idea artwork delivers on that promise. The primary picture, seen above, options a few the planet’s natives, referred to as Na’vi, gazing out over a shallow, pristine sea whereas the solar units on the horizon.
The second picture depicts a nighttime scene with a number of Na’vi exploring the shallows of one other physique of water as a big, luminescent Moon looms within the background, accompanied by a number of smaller satellites. Subsequent, we have now a scene with the identical Moon within the background, its visibility diminished attributable to it nonetheless being daylight; a gaggle of Na’vi driving mountain banshees are approaching a mysterious, cloud-shrouded island.
Lastly, the final picture provides us a Na’vi couple navigating one other physique of water on the backs of some Plesiosaur-looking creatures; Pandora’s floating land lots are prominently featured right here, in addition to some form of gorgeous pure rock formation.
In our humble opinion, the idea artwork is freaking sensible — however no person on Twitter is saying it is not. The web’s denizens do not really appear to have a lot of an issue with this paintings; no, their drawback is with Avatar‘s sequels themselves, and the truth that they’ll quickly exist.
What are individuals saying in response to the Avatar 2 idea artwork?
Fox/Disney
Belated sequels to hit movie shaven’t carried out terribly effectively on the field workplace of late (we’re taking a look at you, Terminator: Darkish Destiny), and whereas Avatar was an even bigger hit than most and its sequels will not be fairly as belated as some, a constant theme of the derisive tweets leveled on the new idea artwork was that Avatar was… how can we put this delicately… not a memorable movie, and never one which demanded a continuation of its story. Wrote consumer @BeardedSonOfNel, “Nobody cares. The first movie broke box office records, and I don’t know a person that can name a character from that film. This is also a film that doesn’t need sequels; it was fine on its own.”
Some customers took barely extra sarcastic approaches to their criticism, like @cygnertyc (who wrote, “Omg i’m so looking forward to this release I’ve been waiting my whole life for this”) and @bornmush (who deadpanned, “only like 10 years behind schedule!”).
Maybe the most important burn of all, although, was leveled by @joshweller, who was devastatingly parental in his evaluation. “Somebody wants to sit down [director] James Cameron down, maintain his hand, and say in soothing, calming tone ‘there are actually three individuals enthusiastic about Avatar 2,” he wrote. “It’s going to be hard, but he needs to know. It’s time.”
Is Avatar 2 actually going to fail on the field workplace?
Fox/Disney
There are many the explanation why we’re apprehensive about Avatar 2 and its three sequels slated for launch between 2021 and 2027. Even if the primary movie spent practically a decade because the reigning all-time field workplace champion, it simply did not appear to depart an impression on audiences. None if its characters grew to become family names, its plot was by no means endlessly debated and mentioned (besides maybe to check it unfavorably to Dances with Wolves), and for all of the occasions Avatar 2 has seen its launch delayed, no person appeared to actually discover or care.
Maybe much more worrying: Avatar‘s success was thanks largely to its groundbreaking CGI and gorgeous 3D (a brand new method for capturing within the format was created particularly for the movie). Whereas Cameron has promised that the Avatar sequels will function related visible breakthroughs, audiences are fairly used to seeing the unattainable rendered convincingly onscreen at this level — simply seems to be on the movie that snatched away Avatar‘s field workplace crown, Avengers: Endgame, for an instance of this — and 3D fell out of favor with audiences a while in the past.
Due to an unprecedented association between Cameron and Fox (which has since been acquired by Disney), there won’t be a lot alternative to course-correct if Avatar 2 ought to underperform. The majority of filming on Avatar three has already been accomplished, and whereas it has been reported that Avatar four and 5 haven’t formally been greenlit, this appears to have been contradicted by actress Sigourney Weaver, who mentioned in 2018 that she had shot scenes for each movies.
It may all spell catastrophe — except, in fact, Avatar 2 blows everybody proper out of the theater. The flick hits the large display screen on December 17, 2021.
Add Comment