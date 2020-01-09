Twitter is absolutely roasting the new Avatar 2 concept art

Cookies assist us ship our Providers. By utilizing our Providers, you conform to our use of cookies. Study Extra.

It is robust to win over probably the most brutal critic of all: Twitter.

Seemingly moments after the official account for Avatar and its upcoming sequels posted some (wonderful) idea artwork for Avatar 2, the Twitterverse kicked into excessive smack-talking mode. We’ll get into the specifics shortly, however first, let’s talk about the idea artwork itself, which actually is a few gorgeous work.

The put up promised that the in subsequent chapter of the Avatar saga, “you won’t just return to Pandora — you’ll explore new parts of the world,” and the idea artwork delivers on that promise. The primary picture, seen above, options a few the planet’s natives, referred to as Na’vi, gazing out over a shallow, pristine sea whereas the solar units on the horizon.

The second picture depicts a nighttime scene with a number of Na’vi exploring the shallows of one other physique of water as a big, luminescent Moon looms within the background, accompanied by a number of smaller satellites. Subsequent, we have now a scene with the identical Moon within the background, its visibility diminished attributable to it nonetheless being daylight; a gaggle of Na’vi driving mountain banshees are approaching a mysterious, cloud-shrouded island.

Lastly, the final picture provides us a Na’vi couple navigating one other physique of water on the backs of some Plesiosaur-looking creatures; Pandora’s floating land lots are prominently featured right here, in addition to some form of gorgeous pure rock formation.

In our humble opinion, the idea artwork is freaking sensible — however no person on Twitter is saying it is not. The web’s denizens do not really appear to have a lot of an issue with this paintings; no, their drawback is with Avatar‘s sequels themselves, and the truth that they’ll quickly exist.

