Twitter Points Out Anna Paquin Had More Lines In SAG Awards Speech Than She Did In ‘The Irishman’!

Twitter didn’t keep silent throughout Anna Paquin’s SAG Awards speech!

Throughout Sunday’s ceremony, the 37-year-old joined her The Irishman co-stars Ray Romano and Harvey Keitel to current the Netflix crime drama as one of many nominees for excellent efficiency by a solid in a movement image. Viewers couldn’t assist however discover that Paquin had rather a lot to say on stage — at the least when in comparison with her nearly-silent function in Martin Scorsese‘s movie.

As Twitics identified, the Oscar winner spoke extra throughout her temporary speech on the awards present than she did within the three-and-a-half-hour movie, which noticed her character utter a complete of seven strains of dialogue.

Paquin’s small function within the mob epic already sparked backlash when the movie was launched late final 12 months, with some viewers blasting her principally muted character in a movie filled with very talkative males.

The actress responded to the outrage again in November, explaining to upset viewers that silence was a key part of her character, Peggy Sheeran, the daughter of mafia hitman Frank Sheeran, performed by Robert De Niro. She wrote on Twitter on the time:

“Nope, nobody was doing any ‘ordering’. I auditioned for the privilege of joining the incredible cast of @TheIrishmanFilm and I’m incredibly proud to get to be a part of this film.”

De Niro additionally defended Paquin’s function final month, telling USA At present that her efficiency was “very powerful.” He stated:

“She was very powerful and that’s what it was. Maybe in other scenes there could’ve been some interaction between Frank and her possibly, but that’s how it was done. She’s terrific and it resonates.”

Effectively, it seems some followers are nonetheless bitter about it: on Sunday night time, quite a lot of Twitter customers used the actress’ speech to revisit her not-so-chatty character within the movie.

“Anna Paquin finally gets to speak for The Irishman. #SAGAwards.” “Anna Paquin with more words presenting “The Irishman” than she had within the film. #SAGAwards” “Anna Paquin just spoke more words presenting The Irishman than she did in the movie. #SAGAwards” “Similar to The Irishman, the intro for The Irishman at @SAGawards was Anna Paquin being pushed into the background in favor of aging white men. #SAGAwards #Annoying.”

Few remained tight lipped — but not everybody subscribed to Twitter’s mob mentality. Many followers sided with De Niro and Paquin concerning the character and the function Peggy performed within the story, with one tweeting:

“I think Anna Paquin’s silence in the movie speaks volumes.”

What do U assume, Perezcious readers? Are these upset followers onto one thing, or ought to they take a observe from Peggy Sheeran and pipe down?