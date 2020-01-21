Twitter reacts to moment Corpus Christi captain aces 80s pop music question on University Challenge

By Leigh Mcmanus For Mailonline

Printed: 06:27 EST, 21 January 2020 | Up to date: 06:27 EST, 21 January 2020

Corpus Christi Faculty of the College of Cambridge stormed to victory over Magdalen Oxford on final evening’s College Problem, however one man was undoubtedly star of the present.

Ian Wang, from Sale in Higher Manchester, captained his crew and received issues off to flying begin when answering the primary query of the evening accurately.

However the spotlight of the night for the English pupil was the music spherical when presenter Jeremy Paxman performed The Message by Grandmaster Flash and the Livid 5.

Ian Wang (purple jumper), from Higher Manchester, captained his crew and stunned the viewers and Jeremy Paxman alike when he aced a query on 80s pop (pictured celebrating)

When the host introduced he was going to play fashionable music Wang turned to certainly one of his crew mates as if to say he was sure to reply the query accurately.

And that he did, receiving baffled laughs from the group – and Paxman – for understanding the 1982 hit.

‘Is that Grandmaster Flash and the Livid 5?’ he mentioned, with the host responding in a baffled tone: ‘Sure, it’s!’

Social media additionally took discover, with BBC host Greg James dubbing the coed ‘Grandmaster Wang,’ and ‘a legend’.

‘Take a look at the best way he solutions as if he is unsure. He is aware of. Course he f****** is aware of. Absolutely the audacity of the Wangster,’ journalist Nooruddean Choudry responded.

Wang himself quoted the radio character’s tweet, saying: ‘I used to be very pleased with this one ngl [not going to lie].’

A 3rd individual wrote: ‘Just about sums up final evening’s episode. lol. There may be nothing this child did not know.’

At that time the animated Wang and his teammates have been already 90 factors forward of their disgruntled rivals and went on to win by 195 factors, incomes their place within the quarter ultimate.

One individual on-line described the victory as ‘a massacre’, owing largely to the efficiency of Wang during which he scored 156 factors, 10th highest tally from one individual on this collection to date

‘This was such a massacre, man. I might hate to go up in opposition to a crew with this Wang dude in it. However then the entire crew may be very balanced, further robust.

‘The following spherical is gna be lit,’ wrote one individual on Twitter.

Wang was even the highest pattern on the location at one level final evening.

‘LOVE Wang! Breath of recent air. Rounded, enthusiastic, passionate, humorous and self-deprecating,’ one individual mused on the Corpus Christi captain.

‘That’s one overestimated irritating genius #Wang,’ wrote one other.