Twitter Reacts To Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Shocking Decision!

The royal household aren’t the one ones rattled by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s choice to interrupt away from the monarchy — Twitter is simply as royally shooketh!

As we reported, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shocked the world (and The Queen) on Wednesday by asserting that they’d step down from their roles as “senior” members of the royal household and “work to become financially independent.”

Naturally, their plans made tidal waves on social media, with each supporters and critics chiming in with their ideas on the exit. (We’re already calling it a #Megxit, btw.)

Associated: Royal Household ‘Hurt’ & ‘Disappointed’ About Meghan & Harry’s Huge Resolution

Opinions on the matter diversified, naturally, with the extra optimistic TwiticsYasss Kween-ing them for breaking off from the toxicity of the royal household and the UK press. The haters (*cough* Piers Morgan *cough*), in the meantime, blamed the Fits actress for the stunt, claiming this was one more egocentric act to maintain Harry all to herself.

Ch-ch-check out some reactions — the humorous, the heartfelt, and the annoying af — (beneath)!

General, there appeared to be plenty of love being despatched Harry and Meg’s means:

What a tragic story. They hounded and bullied her till it was now not tenable to remain, identical to Diana. They will by no means be taught till it hits them within the pockets. I hope she bankrupts all of them.

Prince Harry and Meghan to ‘Step Back’ From Royal Household https://t.co/SsNiyDQv2N — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) January eight, 2020

Meghan of the Home Markle, First of Her Identify. The Duchess of Sussex. Queen of the financially unbiased and dealing class. Khaleesi of independence, Breaker of Chains and Mom of Charity. pic.twitter.com/rrjsPJmHiJ — Mbaliyezwe Ndlela (@mbali_ndlela) January eight, 2020

” width=”580″> (c) Twitter

” width=”580″> (c) Twitter

Harry & Meghan writing that IG put up like pic.twitter.com/y8DHncjD8F — Christina Grace (@C_GraceT) January eight, 2020

Harry & Meghan simply received this entire “New Year, New Me” sport. #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/pw1AcHl2CO — Missy B (@TheMojoMissy) January eight, 2020

Now that Harry & Meghan have left the royal household, Meghan can play her personal position within the subsequent season of the Crown. — The Individuals’s Mahyar Tousi (@MahyarTousi) January eight, 2020

” width=”580″> (c) Twitter

” width=”580″> (c) Twitter

Many supporters believed Harry’s late mom Princess Diana would’ve authorized of the couple’s choice to interrupt away from the chaos of royal life:

Princess Diana in heaven watching the Queen learn the Harry & Meghan information pic.twitter.com/MqraJzgduy — Eliza (@elizardd) January eight, 2020

If you happen to hear intently, the wind is blowing chardonnay laced cackling from above at that Buckingham Palace response. Large Diana vitality from Harry & Meghan. Completely excellent work. Insta’ing out like a pair of legends. I can’t get sufficient of this drama, it’s wonderful!! 🎉🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/JLv7lOfHwE — Sarah (@Sarahthoms14) January eight, 2020

Others lamented over the inevitably asinine response of the British press:

” width=”580″> (c) Twitter

royal reporters now questioning how they’re going to pay their payments with out Harry & Meghan in that household pic.twitter.com/r01tBNYZgz — the duchess (@MarkleDuchess) January eight, 2020

However critics additionally weighed in:

” width=”580″> (c) Twitter

Tbh, many of the criticism got here from Meg’s reporter nemesis, Piers Morgan:

” width=”580″> (c) Twitter

” width=”580″> (c) Twitter

However these critics acquired loads of criticism of their very own:

” width=”580″> (c) Twitter

” width=”580″> (c) Twitter

” width=”580″> (c) Twitter

The response got here proper after the royal couple made the announcement on their IG web page, writing:

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.”

What a loopy begin to the brand new decade!

What’s YOUR response to this historic drama, Perezcious readers?