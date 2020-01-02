Twitter Slams Pakistani Bowler For “Slit-Throat” Celebration In BBL

The brand new season of Australia’s T20 match Large Bash League is underway and the uncapped Pakistani quick bowler Haris Rauf is popping out to be fairly a revelation along with his 10 wickets from three matches, to date. Nonetheless, the 26-year-old, whose motion reminds Mark Waugh of Jasprit Bumrah, has been drawing a whole lot of flak for his “slit-throat” celebration after taking wickets. Introduced in to the Melbourne Stars’ squad as a late fill-in for Dale Steyn, Haris Rauf celebrated his wickets in opposition to the Sydney Thunder with a gesture that’s being labelled as “inappropriate” by social media customers.

After dismissing Daniel Sams, the bowler celebrated with a gesture of slitting his throat.

Former Australian rugby league participant Darryl Brohman was amongst those that condemned the celebration. “Not sure we need the throat cutting gesture from Harris Rauf everytime he takes a wicket. Clearly a very good bowler but the post wicket antics are over the top,” he tweeted.

Whereas a fan from Pakistan tweeted, “Throat-slashing celebration should have no place in a cricket ground.”

The celebration didn’t go effectively with most followers on Twitter and listed below are some sturdy reactions.

So far as the match is anxious, Haris Rauf put collectively a compelling case for re-selection by grabbing the scalps of Callum Ferguson, Alex Ross and Daniel Sams.

Rauf completed with three/24 with one other stump-smashing recreation within the ongoing match.

The three-wicket win on Thursday helped Melbourne Stars to go prime of the BBL desk.