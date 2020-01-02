Twitter thread claims people aged faster in the past with pictures of 20-year-olds looking 50

By Claire Toureille For Mailonline

Printed: 04:49 EST, 2 January 2020 | Up to date: 04:58 EST, 2 January 2020

Age is only a quantity, however wanting again at classic photos, one can solely marvel why mother and father or grandparents appear a lot older than us on the similar age.

The controversy was began by former baseball participant Brandon McCarthy, of Glendale, California who requested Twitter why individuals appeared to look a lot older than their years in many years passed by.

Customers replied within the viral thread, which gathered greater than 9,300 likes, with unbelievable photos of their mother and father or grandparents displaying that previously, 20 and 30-year-olds appeared to look a lot older than they do now.

One man from Virginia revealed how his 45-year-old grandfather was ceaselessly mistaken for his grandfather, as a result of his gray hair and bald patch.

One other shared a snap of his father from the ’70s, that made him take a look at least twenty years older than his 21 years.

Brandon McCarthy, from California, requested individuals whether or not they agreed that younger individuals seemed older than they really had been previously

Jared, of Franklin, Tennessee, shared an image of his mustachioed father, taken round 1970, when he was solely 21

Debbie, of Sherman Oaks, shared this snap of her mother and father, taken throughout her mom’s being pregnant when she and her father had been about 23

On this household portrait taken in Los Angeles, the lady on the left facet is in her mid-fifties. The person holding the kid is 26

One of many thread’s individuals defined his father (pictured) was solely 45 when this image was taken in 1973, however was mistaken for his grandfather commonly

This couple from Oakland are literally of their 40s on this throwback image, in keeping with their daughter

This girl’s daughter, from San Diego, defined her mom was 17 on this image, taken in 1965

This good-looking chap from Edgmond, Shropshire, who was a Royal marine, was 21 when this image was taken