Twitter thread claims people aged faster in the past with pictures of 20-year-olds looking 50

Did individuals age quicker previously? Individuals supply up photos of their family members wanting DECADES older than their years in hilarious Twitter thread
- Brandon McCarthy, of California, requested whether or not individuals seemed older previously
- This led to individuals sharing previous photos of their mother and father in a humorous Twitter thread
- In some snaps, 20-year-olds seem like their of their forties or fifties
- One ‘grandmother’ is simply 50, the age of actress and singer Jennifer Lopez
By Claire Toureille For Mailonline
Printed: | Up to date:
Age is only a quantity, however wanting again at classic photos, one can solely marvel why mother and father or grandparents appear a lot older than us on the similar age.
The controversy was began by former baseball participant Brandon McCarthy, of Glendale, California who requested Twitter why individuals appeared to look a lot older than their years in many years passed by.
Customers replied within the viral thread, which gathered greater than 9,300 likes, with unbelievable photos of their mother and father or grandparents displaying that previously, 20 and 30-year-olds appeared to look a lot older than they do now.
One man from Virginia revealed how his 45-year-old grandfather was ceaselessly mistaken for his grandfather, as a result of his gray hair and bald patch.
One other shared a snap of his father from the ’70s, that made him take a look at least twenty years older than his 21 years.
Brandon McCarthy, from California, requested individuals whether or not they agreed that younger individuals seemed older than they really had been previously
Jared, of Franklin, Tennessee, shared an image of his mustachioed father, taken round 1970, when he was solely 21
Debbie, of Sherman Oaks, shared this snap of her mother and father, taken throughout her mom’s being pregnant when she and her father had been about 23
On this household portrait taken in Los Angeles, the lady on the left facet is in her mid-fifties. The person holding the kid is 26
One of many thread’s individuals defined his father (pictured) was solely 45 when this image was taken in 1973, however was mistaken for his grandfather commonly
This couple from Oakland are literally of their 40s on this throwback image, in keeping with their daughter
This girl’s daughter, from San Diego, defined her mom was 17 on this image, taken in 1965
This good-looking chap from Edgmond, Shropshire, who was a Royal marine, was 21 when this image was taken
This couple of lovebirds had been respectively 20 and 22 when this snap was taken, in keeping with their baby
